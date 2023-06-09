HamberMenu
Children taking a dive at the fishing harbour as motorboats and trawlers remain anchored due to the fishing holiday for conservation, in Visakhapatnam. File
The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
An aerial view of the sprawling Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam. The nine-decade-old university is reeling under a severe faculty crunch.

A.P. Spotlight | The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
 Visakhapatnam City has about 71 blackspots in Zone I (Tagarapuvalasa to NAD Junction) and Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem)

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Over 20 wild elephants died due to electrocution in the Kaundinya belt in the last decade. The jumbo attacks have also caused over two dozen human casualties.

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao
False start: A flock of birds fly against a cloudy sky in Vijayawada on May 11 (Saturday). May is normally the hottest month in the city, with temperatures going up to 41-42 degrees Celsius

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Children drinking from a borewell at Toofan Nagar, a tribal colony near Ongole.

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
A view of the Old Lighthouse, where the Sepoy Mutiny of 1780 is supposed to have taken place in Visakhapatnam

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The third week of March saw minimum temperatures ranging from 15 °C to 17 °C in Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal Districts, resulting in a bumper crop yield.

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla
Between 2015-22, mango cultivation in the Chittoor district was seen as a high-stakes gamble as excess rains, oppressive heat, and the COVID-19 effect hit the crop badly

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker
The officials are now focused on the shortcomings identified during the trial run, and necessary arrangements are being made to bridge the gap

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda
A majority of people neglecting to wear masks in public is also sighted as the reason for the spread of the influenza variant H3N2 in India early this year

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal
Many blamed the pandemic for the unprecedented dip in students’ performance in the SSC examinations.

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma
The candidates will be supplied with specially-designed 24-page white paper answer booklets and OMR sheets.

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
Patients form a queue to see a doctor at a Community Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. Cases of fevers, cold and cough have seen a rise in the city in recent weeks

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Patients thronging the out-patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. File

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
A vendor in Vijayawada keeps a large quantity of clay pots ready in anticipation of a spurt in demand as temperatures started soaring across the State.

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Sri City has been recognised as one of the ten key manufacturing regions in India with a high potential to attract global investments.

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan
Image used for representational purpose only.

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Police personnel in the Cyber Cell of Anantapur District going through the complaints lodged over “CHAT BOT” for lost mobile phones.

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Representational image

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee
An aerial view of the growing urban landscape of Visakhapatnam.

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao
Attracting investment: A view of the mega food park at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. The APIIC is developing industrial parks under the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme.

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra
A deaddiction centre at Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where the Counselling Centre doubles up as office space for doctors.

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.
The number of cases of drug addiction is increasing by the year, say the experts

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Motorists undergoing the qualifying driving test for licence by RTO officials at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Traffic police verifying driving licence of students. File

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Thousands gathered to collect gift kits at a meeting held in Guntur on Sunday by a TDP sympathizer in which a stampede happened. Photo: Handout

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission interacts with the injured persons in the stampede happened at a public meeting organized by TDP sympathizers, at GGH, Guntur. File photo: Handout

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A representational image of ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ conducted every year in A. Rangampeta village of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district as part of Sankranti festivities.

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to Government of AP (Public Affairs). Photo: Special Arrangement

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda
VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-12-2022. As part of door-to-door garbage collection, a sanitary worker collecting household wastes using CLAP vehicles at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai
The international and domestic airports have given Andhra Pradesh the much-needed air connectivity

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra
Massive cargo being carried to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district.

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra
The infrastructure augmentation of Visakhapatnam port includes revamping of railway yard, construction of covered sheds and repair of ORS and LPG jetties. K.R. DEEPAK

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur district, is not utilised to its full capacity due to repairs to be taken up on the dam.

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla
Joint Collector D.K. Balaji inspecting the water flowing over a road in Nagalapuram mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday.

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan
Tobacco seedlings are much in demand for replantation as Cyclone Mandous destroyed plantations, at Velampalli village in Prakasam district. KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali
An Olive Ridley turtle laying eggs in the Godavari estuary in Kakinada.

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting, hatching and regeneration centre set up on the coast of Nagayalanka in Krishna district

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtle being let into sea at Thottappally. The coast, especially areas close to the mineral sand-mining sites, has witnessed fewer turtle landings in recent times.

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
People of Yanamalakuduru village of Krishna district undergoing general health check-ups by their ‘Family Physician’ at the Mobile Medical Unit.

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda
Image for representational purposes only.

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker
Photograph used for representational purposes only

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai
File photo of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda
Coaching in fencing sport in progress at Anantapur Indoor Stadium.

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla
Students during a practice session at a makeshift hockey field at a school in Visakhapatnam. The city has produced many good hockey players, but the lack of grounds and other infrastructure has pushed the sport to the backseat.

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A view of the Visakha Dairy plant in Visakhapatnam.

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Officials flagging off Shreeja Milk ATM recently in Tirupati. Photo: Special Arrangement

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan
Milk cans are being stacked in the milk chilling and processing unit of Vijaya- The A.P. Dairy Development Co-operative Federation, at Kankipadu near Vijayawada.

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

Image used for representational purpose only.

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal
Vehicles seized in various cases left to rot at a police station in Vijayawada..

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali
Parts of old and damaged trucks left on the roadside in Autonagar without being scrapped, in Vijayawada.

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda
Spinning mills lying idle in Guntur district after the textile mills association declared a lock down citing fall in demand due to global recession.

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan
Image for representational use only

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali
A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada.

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu
Flamingoes in flight at Anamalaicherry in Pulicat lake.

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan
A man struggles to take his boat through a thick growth of water hyacinth in Kolleru lake in Krishna district.

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra
A Menhir that has stood the test of time in the remote village of Gollapall in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma
Archeologist E. Siva Nagi Reddy at the site of megalithic menhirs discovered near Macherla

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan
Megalithic burial site found in near Konakanamitla in Prakasam District

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali
Issues galore: The Telangana State Waqf Board deals with the administration of Muslim endowments and has been grappling with a host of issues mainly encroachments. The board is yet to take its full possession from the Revenue department.

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed
Pedestrians are forced to walk amidst vehicular traffic as the footpath and road margin of M.G. Road is encroached, in Vijayawada.

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda
The pavement near the Children’s Park occupied by the fast-food kiosks in Kurnool.

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla
File photo for representation.

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla
Illustration for The Hindu

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai
Residents complain that whenever the Penna is in spate, a huge quantity of water is released in a short time catching them unawares.

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali
A person walks in rain the road in Andhra Pradesh. File Photo

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan
Work on the flood protection wall under way downstream of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali
File photo for representation

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker
File photo for representation

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma
The district panel has identified Tapovanam Junction in Anantapur as the ‘worst’ traffic junction

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla
View of construction debris occupying a portion of the Rushikonda- Yendad road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 07, 2022, which has become a major cause for bike skids leading to accidents. File

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai
A drone spraying pesticide over a paddy field in Nellore on Wednesday

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali
File photo

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan
The hanging pillars at the Veerabhadraswami temple, Lepakshi.

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.
A herd of wild elephants on prowl in eastern mandals of Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker
An aerial view of Ramanaidu Studios, located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem
Decades of challenges and tensions persist in achieving water security for the Rayalaseema region with delayed projects on the river Krishna and little investment in modernising canal systems. Now, with the Karnataka government’s proposed Upper Bhadra project, which aims to draw 29.9 tmcft of Tungabhadra waters despite the Bachawat Tribunal not having made any such water allocation, a legal tussle ensues, finds Ramesh Susarla

June 09, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - KURNOOL/ ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.

The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.

For decades, the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh comprising undivided Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor has grappled with a water scarcity crisis, in terms of both irrigation and drinking water needs. Many areas in this region are either in the rain-shadow or rain-deficit geographical blocks. Unfortunately, successive governments have done little to address this issue and ensure a steady water supply for the region’s 19 lakh acres of agricultural land. Despite an allocated quota of 132 tmcft from the Krishna Basin (out of the total 511 tmcft allocated by the Bachawath Commission for the State, with 299 tmcft for Telangana), the region has been left parched and in dire need of sustainable irrigation solutions.

What is the reality?

As things stand, only 8 lakh acres are irrigated in Rayalaseema region. From the inter-State Tungabhadra Dam, which is on Tungabhadra river, a tributary of Krishna, Andhra Pradesh has an assured water allocation of 32 tmcft , but never has the State been able to draw the full quantum because the Tungabhadra’s high-level main canal (HLMC) that runs over 84.24 km in the Anantapur district has not been modernised. The 48-km-long TB low-level canal (LLC) is supposed to serve an ayacut of 1.51 lakh acres in Kurnool district, but not even half of that is irrigated. 

What is the Upper Bhadra project?

The Upper Bhadra Project is a major lift irrigation scheme under implementation in the central region of Karnataka and upstream of the Tungabhadra inter-State dam-cum-reservoir. It envisages lifting of up to 17.40 tmcft of water in the first stage from Tunga River to the existing Bhadra reservoir and later lifting 29.90 tmcft in the second stage from Bhadra reservoir to a tunnel near Ajjampura, in Tungabhadra sub-basin of Krishna basin. The project, which got a ₹5,300 crore allocation in the Union Budget as a national project, is planned to irrigate 2,25,515 hectares through micro irrigation in Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Tumkur, and Davanagere districts of Karnataka.

What is the threat to A.P.?

The main objection of the people of Andhra Pradesh to Upper Bhadra is impounding of allocated water by Karnataka before it reaches the Tungabhadra Dam, which in turn will delay the release of water from the dam to the HLMC and LLC serving Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, and Kurnool districts. Even in a good year, the release of water into Andhra Pradesh happens in the last couple of weeks in July. When water is lifted from the Tunga River, an unfortunate consequence follows — the filling of the TB Dam is delayed. As a result, release of water from the dam is pushed back, causing a significant delay in the sowing season in these districts.  

The Bachawath Tribunal had allocated 811 tmcft dependable water to Andhra Pradesh and it later apportioned it in the 512:299 tmcft ratio between Andhra (including parts of Rayalaseema which comprise the Krishna Basin) and Telangana at the time of State bifurcation in 2014. This was done based on the command area developed or utilisation mechanism established by then. There is no mention of water sharing in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, since the KWDT-I Award, which was still in force, had not made any region-wise allocation. The Ministry of Water Resources in 2015 convened a meeting and the governments of Telangana and A.P. had agreed on water-sharing in 34:66 (Telangana:A.P.) ratio as an ad hoc arrangement with the minutes specifying that it has to be reviewed every year. 

A.P. opposes Upper Bhadra

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken legal recourse by filing an Original Suit (OS) along with an Interim Application (IA) in the Supreme Court on February 9, 2023, to seek an injunction against the construction of the Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) and to challenge the validity of the clearances issued by the Central Water Commission.

The OS was officially registered in the Supreme Court on April 5, 2023 (OS: 4/2023), while the IA was registered with the number 49102/2023, according to the Chief Engineer, Inter State & Water Resources K. Srinivas. The State government had authorised the Chief Engineer to approach the apex court through a letter dated October 23, 2022.

The A.P. government addressed the government of Karnataka regarding the “illegal construction” of Upper Bhadra Project in letters on July 8, 2017, then on July 17, 2018, and again on March 15, 2019 with a request to restrain the construction of any new projects in Krishna Basin, including the UBP.

The A.P. government also wrote to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, through letters on July 30, 2017; July 28, 2019; July 3, 2021; and December 13, 2021, with a request to advise Karnataka not to go ahead with projects permitted by the Krishna Waters Dispute Tribunal-II and to restrain the construction of any new projects in Krishna Basin, including the UBP, which are not permitted by the KWDT-I. A.P. had participated in the 13th meeting of the High-Powered Steering Committee for implementation of National Projects held on December 6, 2021, and raised objections against the UBP.

Responding to the objections vide CWC letter of January 14, 2022, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said that the UBP was approved as per the provisions of KWDT-I. The A.P. government, in turn, wrote to the Ministry and Karnataka on February 9, 2022, requesting them not to go ahead with the UBP without its consent and stated that the hydrological clearance of the UBP may be needed to be re-examined considering the Inter-State issues.

The map showing proposed Siddheswaram Barrage-cum-Wire-stayed Bridge between Siddheswaram and Malleswaram in Telangana.

The map showing proposed Siddheswaram Barrage-cum-Wire-stayed Bridge between Siddheswaram and Malleswaram in Telangana.

How will Siddheswaram Project help Rayalaseema?

The then Madras Presidency proposed a project to harness Krishna and Penna River waters for irrigating the Rayalaseema, Nellore, and present Tamil Nadu regions. Survey work began in 1947 and plan for a project called Krishna-Pennar Scheme was finalised in 1951. The scheme envisaged the construction of two dams — one on the Krishna at Siddeswaram in Kurnool district, and the other at Someswaram in Nellore district on Penna.

The idea was to irrigate 21.96 lakh acres in the first stage, and 32.94 lakh acres in the second stage. The scheme also provided for feeding of the Mylavaram reservoir with a discharge of 1,800 cusecs through a proposed Krishna-Penna West Canal that would irrigate 1.5 acres in Kadapa district, but the project was later shelved.

Present context of Siddheswaram

For the first time in 2016, the Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi led by Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy revived the issue of constructing a barrage between Siddheswaram in Andhra Pradesh to Malleswaram in Telangana. The foundation stone was laid symbolically on May 31 that year, to impound 70 tmcft of Krishna flood waters and thus stop siltation of the Srisailam Reservoir, which is downstream. The Union government has now proposed a wire-stayed bridge between these two points on the national highway to reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Chennai, but the Rayalaseema people and political activists have been demanding converting this structure into a barrage-cum-bridge project. 

The Central Water Resources Department (CWRD) recalled that it had sent a comprehensive report to the State of Andhra Pradesh on January 14, 2022, stating that the Upper Bhadra Project was proposed by the Karnataka government, which is subject to the Bachawat Tribunal allocations. Mr. Reddy said objections raised by A.P. had been cleared at the 14th High Powered Steering Committee meeting held by the CWRD on February 15, 2022. 

Mr. Reddy warned that the 20 tmcft water allotted to the Upper Tunga and Upper Bhadra could also pose additional risk to the Siddheswaram project and water allocation of Rayalaseema. “The political class from the Rayalaseema region cutting across the party lines has ignored the issue of Upper Bhadra and remained silent. Their silence continues even with regard to pending projects on River Krishna,” he said.

KRMB office at Kurnool?

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) should be set up in Kurnool as its on-ground area of operation lies closer to Kurnool, and the Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna waters lying in the same district. The KRMB needs to finalise the approvals for projects such as Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva, Veligonda, Muchumarri, Guru Raghavendra, and Siddapuram lift scheme. For the State government’s part, it needs to expedite the execution so that there is no disparity between the coastal regions and Rayalaseema.

“The political class from the Rayalaseema region cutting across the party lines has ignored the issue of Upper Bhadra and remained silent. Their silence continues even with regard to pending projects on River Krishna”DasaradhaRami Reddy

