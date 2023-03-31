March 31, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

To ensure that the identity of the students remains anonymous for the examiner evaluating their answer scripts, the government has decided to continue using the barcoding system for all the exams this year also.

The District Education Officers (DEO) were instructed to conduct an orientation programme for Chief Superintendents, departmental officers, bar-code supervisors and invigilators on the coding system.

Elaborate measures have been taken by the State officials of the Education Department, who have been holding multiple rounds of meetings with their counterparts in aligned departments to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the SSC Public Examinations.

Control room

A control room has been created at the office of the Directorate of Government Examinations, which has started functioning round the clock on all the days from March 18 and will continue till April 18. The contact number of the control room is 0866-2974540.

The candidates will be supplied with specially-designed 24-page white paper answer booklets and OMR sheets. The particulars printed on part-I of OMRs will be verified with hall tickets before the commencement of the examination. The students should not write their roll number, their name or their school name on the answer booklet, and the answer booklets consisting of roll numbers will not be evaluated.

Security measures

The State Director General of Police has been asked to instruct the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police in all districts to ensure security and protection of the confidential examination material at all the distribution and storage points and provide escorts to the vehicles carrying the material from the district headquarters to the storage points.

Maintenance of law and order in and around the exam centres is paramount and thus armed guards would be allotted to the vehicles of flying squads while visiting the exam centres.

Mobile police squads are being constituted to visit the vulnerable examination centres in the event of rumours regarding leakage of question papers or fake question papers.

Collectors’ review

The district Collectors will review the arrangements and provide necessary support, infrastructure and guidelines besides holding coordination and convergence meetings with officials of departments like Revenue, Police, Postal, APSRTC and Medical and Health.

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) authorities have been asked to provide more number of buses to the areas where the exam centres are located. Students with hall tickets will be allowed to travel free of cost in any of the APSRTC buses to the examination centre on all exam days.

144 Section

Section 144 of the Cr. P. C will be invoked to ensure peaceful conduct of the exam. Photocopy shops and Internet cafes located in the vicinity of the examination centres will come under surveillance.

Mobile medical vans equipped with medical kits will be deployed at all strategic points near the exam centres as a precautionary measure to effectively address possible cases of sunstroke, dehydration and dizziness among students and stocks of ORS packets will be made available. Medical teams will also fan out at these centres to meet any eventuality.

As the Chief Superintendents at the exam centres will dispatch answer script parcels to spot valuation camps by ‘speed post’ on the same day immediately after completion of the examination, the postmasters in the districts have been asked to accept sealed answer scripts’ bundles up to 4 p.m. every day and despatch them to the respective evaluation camps on the same day.