Another leopard captured on Tirumala foot path

August 17, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - TIRUMALA

In a major respite to the trekking pilgrims, another leopard was on Thursday, August 17, 2023 captured on the Tirumala footpath leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Incidentally it is the exactly the same cage set up in the vicinity of Narasimha swamy temple on the footpath where a leopard was trapped three days back on Monday.

In the aftermath of the ghastly incident wherein a six-year old girl Lakshita was mauled to death in a wild beast attack last week, three cages were set up at three different locations along the foot path.

The forest officials have cordoned the area and said that the captured beast was a full grown adult and very ferocious.

So far, three leopards have been captured in the last fifty days.