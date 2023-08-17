HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another leopard captured on Tirumala foot path

Incidentally it is the exactly the same cage set up in the vicinity of Narasimha swamy temple on the footpath where a leopard was trapped three days back on August 14

August 17, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Yet another leopard was captured on the Tirumala footpath leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on August 17, 2023.

Yet another leopard was captured on the Tirumala footpath leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major respite to the trekking pilgrims, another leopard was on Thursday, August 17, 2023 captured on the Tirumala footpath leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Incidentally it is the exactly the same cage set up in the vicinity of Narasimha swamy temple on the footpath where a leopard was trapped three days back on Monday.

In the aftermath of the ghastly incident wherein a six-year old girl Lakshita was mauled to death in a wild beast attack last week, three cages were set up at three different locations along the foot path.

The forest officials have cordoned the area and said that the captured beast was a full grown adult and very ferocious.

So far, three leopards have been captured in the last fifty days.

Related Topics

animal / forests / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.