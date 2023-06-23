HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard attacks boy on Tirumala trekking route

June 23, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Tirupati

The Hindu Bureau

It was a miraculous escape for a five-year-old boy, who was attacked by a leopard on the prowl on the trekking route leading to Tirumala hills late on Thursday, June 22, 2023 evening.

The boy belonging to an unidentified pilgrim party was moving alone on the 7th mile spot when a leopard pounced upon him from the dark and attempted to drag him into the nearby forest.

Hearing the commotion, the security sleuths guarding the area rushed towards the spot and rescued the child by pelting stones on the leopard. The security team rushed the boy downhill for treatment.

Related Topics

animal / wildlife / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.