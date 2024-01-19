GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Spotlight- Andhra Pradesh
Children taking a dive at the fishing harbour as motorboats and trawlers remain anchored due to the fishing holiday for conservation, in Visakhapatnam. File
Go to Package home
Country boats trapped in a dense layer of water hyacinth on the Kolleru lakebed in Sringavarappadu village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. In this almost idyllic landscape, the shadow of veli , or social boycott, casts its ugly net.

Vitriol under the veil of veli 

G.V.R. Subba Rao
You're reading this story
Two roosters being trained in cockfight for the upcoming Sankranthi festival, in Vijayawada.

Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers holding postcards addressed to the Chief Minister, seeking resolution of their long-standing demands including implementation of minimum wage and gratuity as per Supreme Court verdict, during a protest meet in Vijayawada.

Rallying for rights

Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Sharmila, mother of six year old boy Sheik Suleman Ashraf, looking at the drain situated close to their house at Old Rajarajeshwaripet in Vijayawada, on Friday. Her son allegedly died after falling into the drain

Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps

Nellore Sravani
Thick smoke emanating from the chimneys of industries near Tadi village of Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district, 40 km away from Visakhapatnam city.

The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land

V. Kamalakara Rao
Members of Andhra Pradesh Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi drumming up support for the proposed Chalo Delhi protest, called by Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 4, by running a signature campaign, in Vijayawada.

The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence

P. Sujatha Varma
Tomato farmers at a field near Madanapalle in Annamayya district.

Tomato farmers in turmoil  

K. Umashanker
A homeless boy sleeping on a bench by the roadside near R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam. Nearly 14,000 rescued children reside in 715 childcare homes in Andhra Pradesh, governed by 13 Child Welfare Committees

The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rescue and restoration work under way after the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada express rammed into a stationary Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29.

A lifeline takes a troubling turn

B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
According to the 2011 Census, there are nearly 17.72 lakh homeless people across the country with more than 1.45 lakh in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues

Nellore Sravani
Workers from Odisha and West Bengal at their temporary living blocks at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalli district.

The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district

Harish Gilai
Farmers are concerned about possible delays in water releases for the Kharif season, as upper riparian States tend to fill their reservoirs before releasing water to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Alarming facts: Though there is a decline in the number of child marriages in Andhra Pradesh compared to the previous year, the prevalence is as high as 29.3% of the total marriages, finds a 2022 study by an NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY).

Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides

K. Uma Shanker
On an average, between 5,000 and 8,000 tourists visit Bojjannakonda every month., says officials

Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists

B. Madhu Gopal
A view of the Barashahid Dargah in Nellore, which draws devotees cutting across religious lines.

Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore

S. Murali
The boat used to cross the 200-metre-wide creek to reach Pudirayadoruvu village, located between Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary and the backwaters of the sea.

Caught between the stars and the sea

A.D. Ranagarajan
DSC-1998 qualified candidates protest against the inordinate delay in their appointments, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada

Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears

P. Sujatha Varma
While 23 years have elapsed since the controversial G.O. was issued, no solution seems to be in sight for the residents of pancha gramalu as they are trapped in a never-ending cycle of despair, hopelessness, and unfulfilled promises.

How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people

V. Kamalakara Rao
A municipal worker de-clogging a drain without any protective gear, near Pantakalava Road in Vijayawada.

Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup

Nellore Sravani
A view of the thick Seshachalam forest surrounding Tirumala, which has been declared as ‘Seshachalam biosphere reserve’.

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan
Konda Reddi tribal woman Sadala Mangamma with her children at Munta Mamidi village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. She has 10 children and the couple are yet to go for birth control.

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu
For a decade, wild herds have forayed towards Punganur, Yadamarri, Puthalapattu, Irala, Sadum, Somala, and Tavanampalle mandals of Chittoor district.

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker
The Yenadis are a tribe in Andhra Pradesh living in extreme conditions of poverty and social exclusion.

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Farmers taking up sowing operations at Pedapulipaka in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The delay in the advent of monsoon has hit tenant farmers the most.

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani
Khond tribals cultivating land at Kothaveedhi village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The Khonds are facing a threat of eviction, as their names have been removed from the land enjoyers’ list.

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Finally connected: Residents of Sambhuvanipalem are all smiles after using the city bus facility to their interior suburb in Visakhapatnam. The locality saw its first bus service after Independence.

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Koyas are in a cultural shock as they are being rehabilitated to the new settlements from their ancestral villages in the Godavari agency for the Polavaram irrigation project. Kommu Koya performers at Chandravanka stream in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
A tourism project caught in controversy at Perupalem in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani
Students going to school in the new academic year in Vijayawada.

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
An aerial view of the sprawling Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam. The nine-decade-old university is reeling under a severe faculty crunch.

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
 Visakhapatnam City has about 71 blackspots in Zone I (Tagarapuvalasa to NAD Junction) and Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem)

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Over 20 wild elephants died due to electrocution in the Kaundinya belt in the last decade. The jumbo attacks have also caused over two dozen human casualties.

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao
False start: A flock of birds fly against a cloudy sky in Vijayawada on May 11 (Saturday). May is normally the hottest month in the city, with temperatures going up to 41-42 degrees Celsius

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Children drinking from a borewell at Toofan Nagar, a tribal colony near Ongole.

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
A view of the Old Lighthouse, where the Sepoy Mutiny of 1780 is supposed to have taken place in Visakhapatnam

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The third week of March saw minimum temperatures ranging from 15 °C to 17 °C in Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal Districts, resulting in a bumper crop yield.

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla
Between 2015-22, mango cultivation in the Chittoor district was seen as a high-stakes gamble as excess rains, oppressive heat, and the COVID-19 effect hit the crop badly

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker
The officials are now focused on the shortcomings identified during the trial run, and necessary arrangements are being made to bridge the gap

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda
A majority of people neglecting to wear masks in public is also sighted as the reason for the spread of the influenza variant H3N2 in India early this year

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal
Many blamed the pandemic for the unprecedented dip in students’ performance in the SSC examinations.

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma
The candidates will be supplied with specially-designed 24-page white paper answer booklets and OMR sheets.

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
Patients form a queue to see a doctor at a Community Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. Cases of fevers, cold and cough have seen a rise in the city in recent weeks

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Patients thronging the out-patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. File

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
A vendor in Vijayawada keeps a large quantity of clay pots ready in anticipation of a spurt in demand as temperatures started soaring across the State.

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Sri City has been recognised as one of the ten key manufacturing regions in India with a high potential to attract global investments.

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan
Image used for representational purpose only.

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Police personnel in the Cyber Cell of Anantapur District going through the complaints lodged over “CHAT BOT” for lost mobile phones.

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Representational image

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee
An aerial view of the growing urban landscape of Visakhapatnam.

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao
Attracting investment: A view of the mega food park at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. The APIIC is developing industrial parks under the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme.

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra
A deaddiction centre at Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where the Counselling Centre doubles up as office space for doctors.

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.
The number of cases of drug addiction is increasing by the year, say the experts

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Motorists undergoing the qualifying driving test for licence by RTO officials at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Traffic police verifying driving licence of students. File

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Thousands gathered to collect gift kits at a meeting held in Guntur on Sunday by a TDP sympathizer in which a stampede happened. Photo: Handout

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission interacts with the injured persons in the stampede happened at a public meeting organized by TDP sympathizers, at GGH, Guntur. File photo: Handout

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A representational image of ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ conducted every year in A. Rangampeta village of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district as part of Sankranti festivities.

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to Government of AP (Public Affairs). Photo: Special Arrangement

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda
VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-12-2022. As part of door-to-door garbage collection, a sanitary worker collecting household wastes using CLAP vehicles at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai
The international and domestic airports have given Andhra Pradesh the much-needed air connectivity

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra
Massive cargo being carried to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district.

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra
The infrastructure augmentation of Visakhapatnam port includes revamping of railway yard, construction of covered sheds and repair of ORS and LPG jetties. K.R. DEEPAK

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur district, is not utilised to its full capacity due to repairs to be taken up on the dam.

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla
Joint Collector D.K. Balaji inspecting the water flowing over a road in Nagalapuram mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday.

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan
Tobacco seedlings are much in demand for replantation as Cyclone Mandous destroyed plantations, at Velampalli village in Prakasam district. KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali
An Olive Ridley turtle laying eggs in the Godavari estuary in Kakinada.

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting, hatching and regeneration centre set up on the coast of Nagayalanka in Krishna district

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtle being let into sea at Thottappally. The coast, especially areas close to the mineral sand-mining sites, has witnessed fewer turtle landings in recent times.

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
People of Yanamalakuduru village of Krishna district undergoing general health check-ups by their ‘Family Physician’ at the Mobile Medical Unit.

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda
Image for representational purposes only.

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker
Photograph used for representational purposes only

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai
File photo of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda
Coaching in fencing sport in progress at Anantapur Indoor Stadium.

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla
Students during a practice session at a makeshift hockey field at a school in Visakhapatnam. The city has produced many good hockey players, but the lack of grounds and other infrastructure has pushed the sport to the backseat.

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A view of the Visakha Dairy plant in Visakhapatnam.

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Officials flagging off Shreeja Milk ATM recently in Tirupati. Photo: Special Arrangement

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan
Milk cans are being stacked in the milk chilling and processing unit of Vijaya- The A.P. Dairy Development Co-operative Federation, at Kankipadu near Vijayawada.

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

Image used for representational purpose only.

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal
Vehicles seized in various cases left to rot at a police station in Vijayawada..

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali
Parts of old and damaged trucks left on the roadside in Autonagar without being scrapped, in Vijayawada.

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda
Spinning mills lying idle in Guntur district after the textile mills association declared a lock down citing fall in demand due to global recession.

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan
Image for representational use only

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali
A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada.

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu
Flamingoes in flight at Anamalaicherry in Pulicat lake.

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan
A man struggles to take his boat through a thick growth of water hyacinth in Kolleru lake in Krishna district.

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra
A Menhir that has stood the test of time in the remote village of Gollapall in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma
Archeologist E. Siva Nagi Reddy at the site of megalithic menhirs discovered near Macherla

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan
Megalithic burial site found in near Konakanamitla in Prakasam District

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali
Issues galore: The Telangana State Waqf Board deals with the administration of Muslim endowments and has been grappling with a host of issues mainly encroachments. The board is yet to take its full possession from the Revenue department.

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed
Pedestrians are forced to walk amidst vehicular traffic as the footpath and road margin of M.G. Road is encroached, in Vijayawada.

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda
The pavement near the Children’s Park occupied by the fast-food kiosks in Kurnool.

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla
File photo for representation.

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla
Illustration for The Hindu

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai
Residents complain that whenever the Penna is in spate, a huge quantity of water is released in a short time catching them unawares.

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali
A person walks in rain the road in Andhra Pradesh. File Photo

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan
Work on the flood protection wall under way downstream of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali
File photo for representation

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker
File photo for representation

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma
The district panel has identified Tapovanam Junction in Anantapur as the ‘worst’ traffic junction

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla
View of construction debris occupying a portion of the Rushikonda- Yendad road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 07, 2022, which has become a major cause for bike skids leading to accidents. File

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai
A drone spraying pesticide over a paddy field in Nellore on Wednesday

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali
File photo

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan
The hanging pillars at the Veerabhadraswami temple, Lepakshi.

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.
A herd of wild elephants on prowl in eastern mandals of Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker
An aerial view of Ramanaidu Studios, located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem
SHOW MORE 123 STORIES

Vitriol under the veil of veli 
Premium

In a fishing village of Andhra Pradesh, the practice of social boycott among the Vaddi community has adverse social and economic consequences. With a former sarpanch and his family being isolated because of a misunderstanding that also has political implications, G.V.R. Subba Rao reports on how the deep-rooted custom is making local headlines 

January 19, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Country boats trapped in a dense layer of water hyacinth on the Kolleru lakebed in Sringavarappadu village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. In this almost idyllic landscape, the shadow of veli , or social boycott, casts its ugly net.

Country boats trapped in a dense layer of water hyacinth on the Kolleru lakebed in Sringavarappadu village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. In this almost idyllic landscape, the shadow of veli , or social boycott, casts its ugly net. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

At first glance, Sringavarappadu resembles any other fishing village. Canoes made out of hollowed out palms rest idly outside most of the 1,700-odd houses in the island hamlet nestled on the Kolleru lakebed, approximately 20 km from the nearest town of Kaikaluru in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Here, the 3,000-odd residents have a shared lineage: they belong to the Vaddi, officially classified as a Backward Caste, a community that traces its heritage back to Odisha’s Chilika lake region. The remaining inhabitants consist of Mala Dalits (a Scheduled Caste) and a handful of tribal families.

In this almost idyllic landscape, the shadow of veli, or social boycott, casts its ugly net. Those subjected to social ostracisation are not allowed to speak to other villagers and in some cases, compelled to abandon their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. Many times, the veli is motivated by politics, caste, or economics.

An informal grama peddalu (village elders), also called a kula (caste) panchayat, of six or seven members nominated for a year by the community (they are never re-installed), takes a call on veli. Bale Ramulu, a 71-year-old resident, says “The age-old practice of veli has been followed to maintain social order within the community.”

The grama peddalu may also enforce tappu (wrong in Telugu), a monetary penalty against ‘wrongdoers’. In a parallel government, they may impose both or just one, depending on how severe they feel the ‘wrongdoing’ is. The pedda (elder) Vaddi heads this informal panchayat that decides on several matters that the community considers important socially and economically, including marriage and extra-marital affairs.

In the news

A fortnight ago, former sarpanch Anjaneyulu and his family found themselves at the receiving end of the veli. The current sarpanch, Ghantasala Bhagya Lakshmi, decided to widen the road along which Anjaneyulu had owned a house. A part of the house was demolished, and Anjaneyulu claims that he had in fact sold the house before the demolition, but that this was part of a vendetta against him. “The sarpanch and community elders were under the impression that I still owned that property and went ahead with the demolition,” he alleges.

In the village, people generally unanimously support one candidate during panchayat elections, say villagers. In 2013, Ghantasala Jaganatham, Lakshmi’s husband, allegedly asked for proper elections. Anjaneyulu, who is affiliated to the Telugu Desam Party, won. In 2019, villagers voted for Bhagya Lakshmi, from the YSR Congress Party. Jaganatham refrained from discussing the incident, saying that he was away from the village on personal work.

After the veli, fellow villagers and Vaddis across other villages allegedly refused to engage in transactions involving the sale and purchase of vegetables and groceries. They abstained from working in the fish tanks owned by Anjaneyulu, and simply stopped speaking to the family.

Anjaneyulu says information about his veli was passed on by knocking on every door in the village, as opposed to the customary tamuku practice of beating a drum to make a public announcement. This was done under the instructions of Jaganatham, he alleges. Despite officials at the awareness meeting declaring that veli would be considered a crime, Anjaneyulu says no such announcement was made by the grama peddalu.

State administration kicks in

The former sarpanch, who now resides in the nearby village of Kota Lanka where he owns fish tanks, about 10 km from Sringavarappadu, filed a complaint with the district administration on December 17 last year. The social boycott found a brief mention in local editions of vernacular dailies with limited circulation in the area, but it did not make it to mainstream dailies.

In response, the Eluru district administration organised an awareness meeting in the village on December 20. The session had over 100 people in attendance as per the administration, but in fear of ostracisation, villagers claim they were not present. District panchayat officials worked towards reconciliation, with the police intervening to counsel villagers against enforcing such boycotts. Officials even had the villagers take an oath not to engage in the practice of veli.

District panchayat officer Tutika Srinivas Viswanath says the villagers are cooperating with the family that had been boycott. “The villagers have been told that stringent action will be taken if the social boycott practice is followed,” he adds.

Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh says an inquiry has been initiated, and facts about the veli are being verified. Eluru District Superintendent of Police Prashanti Mary did not respond to calls or text messages.

In Sringavarappadu, villagers are tight-lipped. “The grama peddalu has instructed us not to discuss anything about the veli with outsiders, especially those from the media,” says a villager, requesting anonymity.

Shadow of social boycott

Until 1976, residents of Kolleru led a peaceful life, sustaining themselves through fishing in the lake. They were largely cut off from the mainland, resulting in low social and economic indicators. Literacy continues to be low, despite a growing number of double graduates and postgraduates since the 1970s.

Traditionally engaged in agriculture, animal husbandry, and rural livelihoods, the Vaddi community holds sway not only in Sringavarappadu, but also in neighbouring island villages such as Prattikollalanka, Penchikalamarru, Kolletikota, and Chatakai around Kolleru lake.

The Vaddis claim a few families were boycotted in Odisha over a century ago, which is why they migrated to Andhra Pradesh, where they found this area suitable to carry on fishing: This is the story the eldest in the community tell. Subsequently, more of their relatives migrated, drawn by Kolleru’s rich biodiversity and ample fishing opportunities. These families have steadfastly held onto their customs and traditions, including the practice of veli.

Why the custom thrives

In 1976, then Chief Minister Jalagam Vengala Rao allocated 50 cents of land (about half an acre) to each fishing family, asking them to form cooperatives. This marked a turning point as the Vaddis turned businesspeople. They began to maintain and lease fish tanks and worked as labourers on agricultural lands, thereby earning dual incomes. Thatched-roof mud houses gave way to concrete structures, and families acquired modern appliances, with some children being enrolled in private schools.

The fish tanks, known as banta, are now particular important for economic stability. During the summer when Kolleru lake dries up, villagers construct bunds in the middle of the lake to create these fish tanks, a practice that is illegal. The bunds are built, and mechanised trawlers operate stealthily after dusk. Due to the lake’s shallow depth that reaches only 20 feet at its deepest point, building bunds is a relatively straightforward process, with some villagers completing it overnight. The heads of the fish tanks oversee maintenance, fishing, and sales.

Other than the tanks that are leased out, the ones maintained by the community ensure that incomes are distributed to the male members. Earnings amount to lakhs of rupees annually, fetching families more than ₹50,000 to ₹1lakh per acre of a fish tank, say some villagers. Since there are minimal input costs, no rent or lease payments, and no taxes, the entire income is a profit.

Males, like Anjaneyulu, who have migrated are also entitled to a share, and even newborn boys are eligible for a portion of the proceeds from the sale of fish in the community tanks. A father of two girls who was unwilling to be named, says this is true, but “It is a custom and we have to follow it.” When the veli kicks in, the share from the fish tanks is stopped.

This economic implication give rise to tensions. In 2014, Ghantasala Mahalakshmi Raju, a leader of the Vaddi caste panchayat, in Prattikollalanka, a village located approximately 8 km from Sringavarappadu, was subjected to social boycott. Members of the caste expelled him and his family from the village, alleging fraud in distribution of proceeds from fishponds leased annually within the community. Irate villagers raided and vandalised his house.

Raju was accused of embezzling crores of rupees collected from fishpond leaseholders, funds that were supposed to be equitably shared among all male members of the village. A large group of fishermen from Prattikollalanka held a protest in front of the Collectorate, urging the administration to enforce the boycott by sending their leader away until he repaid the embezzled money to the villagers. The matter was finally resolved in a community meeting.

Caste conflicts and boycotts

In 2012, a family faced confinement within the Ramalayam (Rama temple) in Chataki village of Eluru district for defying the directives of the grama peddalu in a boundary dispute between two families.

Some years ago, Komatilanka, situated on an island in the heart of Kolleru, became a battleground for a caste conflict over a piece of government land. The Malas from the village, who are Scheduled Castes and the Vaddis of Sriparru village, located about 20 km away, both claimed it, with the Malas being boycotted.

In a related incident at Prattikollalanka, another Kolleru habitation, a rift between the two communities resulted in a social boycott of the Malas for a few years. Vaddis allegedly decided not to hire autos driven by the Malas for over a month.

In Iskapalli village of Aluru mandal in Nellore district, fishermen leaders imposed a durai (penalty, another word for tappu) of ₹10,000 on those who openly engage with TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra. This action came in response to Ravichandra’s alleged derogatory comments against the fisherfolk and the village in 2020. The TDP leader is also barred from entering their village.

“The community elders pardon the person or family if they tender an apology and pay a fine. The veli is then lifted,” says a villager close to Anjaneyulu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.