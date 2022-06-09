The Package Spotlight- Andhra Pradesh

June 09, 2022 13:02 IST

June 09, 2022 13:02 IST

Our reporters from across Andhra Pradesh delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the State

Children taking a dive at the fishing harbour as motorboats and trawlers remain anchored due to the fishing holiday for conservation, in Visakhapatnam. File | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Our reporters from across Andhra Pradesh delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the State

The Spotlight is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Andhra Pradesh. Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.