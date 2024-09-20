GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forging the high road to sobriety in Andhra Pradesh
Premium

As the Andhra Pradesh government gears up to uproot the growing twin evils of substance abuse and pornography addiction blighting the State by strengthening its anti-narcotics and cybercrime wings, psychiatrists and experts call for concerted efforts from all, including the parents and educational institutions to combat the menace, writes P. Sujatha Varma

Published - September 20, 2024 06:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
To tackle the menace head-on, the Andhra Pradesh government is constituting an Anti-Narcotics Task Force

To tackle the menace head-on, the Andhra Pradesh government is constituting an Anti-Narcotics Task Force | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Engaged in a profound battle of desire and despair for nearly a decade, 23-year-old Gnanendra often gets overwhelmed by the craving to escape pain, anxiety and trauma caused by his addiction to narcotic drugs and pornography.

“A strong urge to go back to drugs overshadows the fleeting moments of clarity that surface when I recognise the need to change,” Gnanendra says, taking long pauses as he shares his tale of vulnerability and weariness.

Sitting on a chair in front of a window overlooking the lush green lawn of Indla’s Shantivan, a rehabilitation and de-addiction centre nestled at Nunna, a suburb of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Gnanendra recounts his first encounter with drugs when he was only a 9th Class student.

“It was in the volleyball ground near home where seniors initiated me into it. I began smoking cigarettes but quickly moved on to drugs, and before long, I was addicted to the high,” he recalls.

Multiple experiences of running away from the law enforcers from secluded designated spots to consume drugs have left him with a heightened sensitivity to noise or touch.

“I am continuously paranoid about the police watching me all the time. I fear they may catch me at any moment,” he says as his eyes widen and his lips quiver.

Overcoming an unease that crept in as he began to look back, this young man from Annavaram, says his father, an agriculturist, died five years ago.

As the brewing anxiety began to show in his popped-up veins near his temples and eyes, Gnanendra painfully confessed that he was not of any help to his mother and younger sister after the loss as his severe addiction consumed him.

His grandfather’s attempt to cure him by sending him to a rehab centre in Visakhapatnam for six months against his will went in vain as he relapsed into concurrent aggression and unusual silence after his return.

Today, amid damaged relationships, deteriorating health and loss of personal goals, he says a painful awareness of the consequences has led him to Indla’s Shantivan.

“This time, it’s a different story because I am here on my own, and I am giving it my best shot,” he says.

Fuel to fire

“Addiction to drugs and porn can have an exacerbating effect on the victims. While some use drugs to cope with feelings of guilt or anxiety that arise out of watching pornography, others turn into drug abusers to get an enhanced experience of pornography or manage the emotional fallout caused by viewing the content”Vishal IndlaPsychiartist

Addiction to drugs and porn can have an exacerbating effect on the victims. While some use drugs to cope with feelings of guilt or anxiety that arise out of watching pornography, others turn into drug abusers to get an enhanced experience of pornography or manage the emotional fallout caused by viewing the content, says Vishal Indla,psychiatrist and Director of Indlas Hospitals which runs the Indla’s Shantivan.

Many times, the cascading effect of these addictions can result in their criminal behaviour. Dr. Vishal observes that individuals involved in violent crimes often have a background of substance abuse, particularly alcohol or cannabis.

One such victim of drug abuse and violence is Manikantha, a 25-year-old lawyer. Recuperating fast at Indla’s Shantivan, he says he turned to cannabis when he was 17 years old to gain an advantage in the fierce group clashes in his college in Vijayawada.

“The other group almost always won the fight. Someone told me that they were high on cannabis. So, I had decided to make it a level playing field,” he says.

His eyes become narrow as he recollects the events that led him into a life of darkness, the shadows of which haunt him even today.

“Before I could realise it, I was using substances to cope with conflicts and stress. I used cannabis and alcohol intermittently. Initially, it was occasional, but over time, the usage became more frequent and problematic,” he says. “The breakup with my girlfriend at a time when I was struggling to cope with the addiction drove me deeper into the abyss,” says Manikantha. A series of setbacks followed, including legal issues and a strained relationship with his family, he adds.

The strong-willed young man exudes determination insisting that he is on the path to sobriety, although it may be riddled by many highs and lows. “I am prepared for the challenges that come with it (deaddiction treatment), and I’ll address them effectively to make a positive difference to people around me,” he says.

Gory side of obscenity

The brutal impact of continuous exposure to pornographic content on young minds and society at large is reflected in the rise of sexual crimes, say experts.

One such crime that shook the conscience of Andhra Pradesh recently was the case of three schoolboys who raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl they spotted playing in a park near her house on a Sunday in July this year at Mucchumarri in Nandyal district. The boys lured her to an isolated spot and committed the crime.

It was learnt that the boys killed her for fear of getting arrested and, with the help of one of their relatives, tossed her body into a nearby canal.

The police say the boys had confessed to the crime and that they had watched porn videos on mobile phones and tried to recreate the assault on the girl.

Not long after surfaced yet another case of a 40-year-old man who sexually assaulted his six-month-old niece in Vizianagaram district.

Expressing grave concern over the rapid normalisation of teens leading a life of depravity and debauchery, Keerthy Bollineni, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, an organisation working for women empowerment and social change, says, “There is a dire need for collective and corrective measures. Immediate action is imperative in the wake of horrific incidents like the gang rape and murder of the minor schoolgirl,” she says.

Atrocious realms of cyberspace

Andhra Pradesh, like the rest of the world, is waking up to new lows in crime against women and children in cyberspace. Blackmail, threats, cyberpornography, and publishing of obscene sexual content are commonplace, while stalking, bullying, defamation, morphing and establishing fake profiles are ill practices on the rise, indicate the Sate’s cyber police records.

Recently, an engineering college campus near Vijayawadaerupted in protests by furious female students who claimed that hidden cameras were installed in their hostel washrooms. They also alleged that videos were circulated among college students and outsiders.

“I ran outside my room bare feet and saw panic spread in whispers as other girls emerged from their rooms, their faces contorted with worry,” a final-year girl recounts the tense moments. “My friend looked petrified and said she had heard something terrible and asked me if someone was playing a joke on us,” she says. Her friends join in to describe how panic spread like wildfire, and muffled voices and anxious murmurs filled the campus as girls huddled closer together, wrapping their arms around and trying to comfort each other.

Amidst vociferous protests by students, the police intervened. They seized the electronic devices of a girl and a boy from the final year and a few others allegedly responsible for the incident. Later, the police said no incriminating evidence was found to prove that cameras were installed in the girls’ washrooms. The loud voices of protests sank heavily as abruptly as they had surfaced.

Call for collective action

“It’s not just about sex education anymore. It’s time we started educating about sexuality and healthy relationships. Sexuality is different from sex education. It’s important that parents have a discussion with their children about this key aspect,” Dr. Vishal underscores.

To tackle the menace effectively, the Andhra Pradesh police have scaled up efforts to address cybercrimes against women and children. The Union government recently recognised the Andhra Pradesh for its outstanding performance on the first foundation day of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C).

Speaking about critical issues related to Child Pornography (CP), Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and Rape and Gang Rape (RGR), Superintendent of Police, Women Protection Cell, CID, K.G.V. Saritha says the CP/CSAM/RGR portal has been pivotal in State’s enforcement efforts.

Ms. Saritha, along with the Additional Director General of Police A. Ravi Shankar, handles the portal. Her role entails monitoring and verifying CSAM tip lines, downloading relevant information, and forwarding them to the respective district Superintendents of Police for case registration and action.

“So far, we have received 15,777 tip lines on Child Sexual Abuse Material on the government cybercrime portal and acted upon 11,350 of them. As a result, we registered 317 FIRs, the highest in the country”K.G.V. Saritha Superintendent of Police, Women Protection Cell, CID

“So far, we have received 15,777 tip lines on Child Sexual Abuse Material on the government cybercrime portal and acted upon 11,350 of them. As a result, we registered 317 FIRs, the highest in the country,” she says.

“The State police have made 689 arrests under Section 67B of the IT Act and Section 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, with 106 cases charge-sheeted so far and trials have commenced in 38 cases,” informs Ms. Saritha, adding that the districts of NTR, Kakinada, Krishna, Tirupati and Srikakulam have seen the highest number of case registrations, with 23, 22, 21, 19 and 19 cases respectively.

“It is disconcerting to see young children either falling prey to pornography-related crimes or taking to viewing such explicit content at a tender age,” she says and advises the teens and tweens to know the difference between true happiness and transitory pleasure.

A chance at life

At Indla’s Shantivan, the burgeoning crowd reflects a minor component of a colossal war the government of Andhra Pradesh is waging against the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

Santosh, 20, blankly stares into the void when asked about his cannabis addiction. Regretting the moment when he first smoked the weed, mistaking it for a cigarette, he says: “I was 15 when my friends offered me a cigarette and insisted that a few puffs wouldn’t harm. After consuming it, I felt incredibly high and insanely hungry.”

Soon, he wilfully started smoking a joint or hitting a bong frequently. What started with the experimental use of a recreational drug soon got the better of him, and as time passed, he craved larger doses of the drug. “A time came when I needed the drug just to feel normal, and as the usage increased, it became more difficult to go without it,” he says in a monotone.

Santosh was detained for poor attendance while pursuing an engineering course at a Vijayawada college. “I was under the influence of drugs most of the time and struggled with anxiety, memory problems and mood swings,” he says.

To come back to normal life, he moved to Visakhapatnam, where he enrolled into a course in hotel management. But his plans went awry when he found that his new friends were also into substance abuse. His family came to know about this well-kept secret when he was caught in possession of drugs by the police during the summer holidays when he came to Vijayawada to spend time with them. He was sent to the Rajamahendravaram jail for 38 days.

“This is my last chance at life,” Santosh murmurs, as senior psychologist and Shantivan in charge, Dr. Martin Raj, explains that he is now engaging in new, positive activities to build a new routine and a new hope in him to overcome the addiction and join his family soon.

Towards a panacea

Meanwhile, to tackle the menace head-on, the Andhra Pradesh government is constituting an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). “The work is in progress, and we see the new body as an effective means of finding a panacea to the growing problem,” says the Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The data available from the State police department speaks volumes about the enormity of the issue of drug abuse. From 2020 to July 2024, 25,921 peddlers involved in the illegal transportation and sale of cannabis and other narcotic drugs were identified across the country. Of the 22,047 arrested, 16,262 were from Andhra Pradesh alone, while 5,785 were from other States. As many as 3,874 are absconding; 2,116 are from Andhra Pradesh, and 1,758 are from other States.

Cannabis is reportedly smuggled out of Andhra Pradesh to other States and neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka. Officials admit that weed is grown on a large scale along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) in districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, where local residents, mainly tribal people, are lured by smugglers into cultivating hemp for hefty returns.

Through determined efforts, the government seeks to check the cultivation, smuggling, and consumption of cannabis and the illegal drug business. In a recent white paper on Law and Order, the government admitted that there has been a 122% spurt in cannabis cases, from 2,948 in 2014-18 to 6,560 in 2019-23 in the State.

“We are looking into the source of every case and see if there are repeat offenders. We have figured out a few important leads, and there will be action on them,” said Mr. Tirumala Rao.

(Names of all victims changed to protect identity)

Published - September 20, 2024 06:10 am IST

Related Topics

Spotlight / Andhra Pradesh / narcotics & drug trafficking

Collection - 149 stories

To tackle the menace head-on, the Andhra Pradesh government is constituting an Anti-Narcotics Task Force
Forging the high road to sobriety in Andhra Pradesh
P. Sujatha Varma
You're in this story
People were holding each other while wading through knee-deep water in Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Thursday (September 5, 2024).
Spotlight
Vijayawada floods: surviving the wrath of ‘sorrow’
Nellore Sravani
A batch of red sanders logs freshly cut and dressed from Seshachalam hills. The wood contains a compound called Santalin which gives it the rich red colour. Seshachalam Hills of the Eastern Ghats is one of the few places on earth where the trees grow.
Spotlight
The rise and rise of red sanders mafia
K. Umashankar
Messengers of natural farming: Farmers showing the crops grown using the Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) model at Tippanagunta village of Bapulapadu mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. 
Spotlight
Seeding a greener future - an impetus to natural farming in A.P.
P. Sujatha Varma
Nearly 15,000 people use the railway stations of Kuppam, Mallanuru, Gudupalle, and Bisanattam in Chittoor district as their starting point to reach Malur and Bengaluru in Karnataka on a daily basis, hoping to earn a good wage by the end of the day.
Spotlight
Unemployment in A.P.’s Kuppam: a long journey to change
K. Uma Shanker
Madivi Veerayya, a Secondary Grade Teacher, and his wife Madivi Veeramma, an Anganwadi teacher, whose relationship blossomed at Koitur Bata in Ramannapalem village of Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh.
Spotlight
Godavari Valley schooled by dropouts
T. Appala Naidu
Passengers sitting on the floor of Nellore railway station’s west terminal due to lack of seating space.
Spotlight
Nellore railway station overhaul derails comfort and convenience
The Hindu Bureau
The lavish construction on Rushikonda Hill by the then YSRCP government, alleged to have been built to serve as the Chief Minister’s residence-cum-camp office in Visakhapatnam. The project, reportedly built at ₹500 crore, was developed on 61 acres.
SPOTLIGHT
Why the Rushikonda Hill project is steeped in controversy
Harish Gilai
A view of spillway of the Polavaram irrigation project at Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh.
Spotlight
Polavaram irrigation project: Hopes drowned in uncertainty
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A resident of Boyapati Madhavarao street in Moghalrajpuram area of Vijayawada showing a bottle filled with water collected from the tap that they use for drinking purposes. Residents say they have been seeing dirt in water for the past 20 days.
SPOTLIGHT
The struggle for clean water in Vijayawada
Nellore Sravani
A Koya tribal woman drying Mahua flowers in the backyard of her house in Chintoor Agency of ASR district.
SPOTLIGHT
Andhra’s Koya tribe faces brewing conflict over sacred Mahua flower
T. Appala Naidu
Living on the margins:Members of the Yanadi community outside their hut, made of mud and plastic sheets, at the top of the hill in Chitti Nagar of Vijayawada; (below) the community people setting off on their daily routine of selling beads.
Prejudiced past and forsaken future: the DNTs’ battle for dignity
Nellore Sravani
Bereft of basics:A little girl looks outside from the makeshift compound wall of her house at Buruga hamlet of Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district. Many like her are deprived of a proper road, clean drinking water and preliminary healthcare
Spotlight
The long road and an arduous journey to development
B. Madhu Gopal
Hope amid hardship:Daily wage labourers assembling at Benz Circle in Vijayawada, during the early hours, in the hope of getting work. Their work, which varies daily, primarily revolves around construction and related industries.
Spotlight
Labourers in Vijayawada in the lurch due to A.P. govt.’s new sand policy
Nellore Sravani
Tapestry of despair:A woman working at a powerloom unit at Nagari in Chittoor district. Thousands of workers like her have been forced into penury as mills downed their shutters for months on end during the pandemic.
Spotlight
The warp and weft of gloom and unkept promises
K. Umashanker
Unending struggle:The Muria tribe of Chhattisgarh, which has settled in Andhra Pradesh, grapples with not just the loss of their homes from time to time, but also with the challenge of accessing clean drinking water.
Muria tribe settlement in Chukkalapadu | Lost in the woods
T. Appala Naidu
Campaign vehicles being fabricated at a workshop in Auto Nagar, Visakhapatnam, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls; (below) a customised vehicle with a mounted LED screen deployed at Maddilapalem for election campaigning in Visakhapatnam.
A.P. spotlight
Andhra Pradesh poll season promises extra earnings for many
Harish Gilai
A group of residents of ST Colony on Simhachalam Hills in Visakhapatnam engaged in conversation; and the dilapidated colony standing in stark contrast to the grand Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, located barely 100 metres away.
Temple PRASAD leaves a bitter aftertaste
V. Kamalakara Rao
Officials of the District Child Protection Unit of Women Development and Child Welfare department examining the ground floor room at the Urban Residential Hostel for Girls at Kanuru in Krishna district where fire broke out on the evening of February 29; officials interacting with the inmates as part of their inquiry; and an official of the District Child Protection Unit assessing the damage in the fire.
Playing with fire, and child safety
Rajulapudi Srinivas
A printing press in the Industrial Estate near Nunna, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, wears a deserted look due to the uncertainty caused by a tender issued by the State government inviting printers from outside Andhra Pradesh to take up textbook printing work. 
SPOTLIGHT
Textbook printers in Andhra caught in the tender tangle
Nellore Sravani
Bone of contention: A view of Kotia village, one among the 28 villages that fall under the disputed Kotia group of villages that both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been claiming ownership over for the past several decades.
Andhra vs Odisha: The territorial tussle between two States
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Family members of Maddela Padma, the teenager who died on February 10 at Government General Hospital in Guntur.
Murky water and a health crisis in Guntur 
The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight
Between drought and despair in Andhra
K. Umashanker
Two men fishing in Kolleru Lake, the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia.
A catch in Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture success story 
Nellore Sravani
Country boats trapped in a dense layer of water hyacinth on the Kolleru lakebed in Sringavarappadu village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. In this almost idyllic landscape, the shadow of veli , or social boycott, casts its ugly net.
Spotlight
Vitriol under the veil of veli 
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Two roosters being trained in cockfight for the upcoming Sankranthi festival, in Vijayawada.
Spotlight
Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival
The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers holding postcards addressed to the Chief Minister, seeking resolution of their long-standing demands including implementation of minimum wage and gratuity as per Supreme Court verdict, during a protest meet in Vijayawada.
Spotlight
Rallying for rights
Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Sharmila, mother of six year old boy Sheik Suleman Ashraf, looking at the drain situated close to their house at Old Rajarajeshwaripet in Vijayawada, on Friday. Her son allegedly died after falling into the drain
Spotlight
Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps
Nellore Sravani
Thick smoke emanating from the chimneys of industries near Tadi village of Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district, 40 km away from Visakhapatnam city.
The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land
V. Kamalakara Rao
Members of Andhra Pradesh Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi drumming up support for the proposed Chalo Delhi protest, called by Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 4, by running a signature campaign, in Vijayawada.
Spotlight
The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence
P. Sujatha Varma
Tomato farmers at a field near Madanapalle in Annamayya district.
SPOTLIGHT
Tomato farmers in turmoil  
K. Umashanker
A homeless boy sleeping on a bench by the roadside near R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam. Nearly 14,000 rescued children reside in 715 childcare homes in Andhra Pradesh, governed by 13 Child Welfare Committees
SPOTLIGHT
The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rescue and restoration work under way after the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada express rammed into a stationary Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29.
SPOTLIGHT
A lifeline takes a troubling turn
B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
According to the 2011 Census, there are nearly 17.72 lakh homeless people across the country with more than 1.45 lakh in Andhra Pradesh.
Spotlight
Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues
Nellore Sravani
Workers from Odisha and West Bengal at their temporary living blocks at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalli district.
A.P. Spotlight
The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district
Harish Gilai
Farmers are concerned about possible delays in water releases for the Kharif season, as upper riparian States tend to fill their reservoirs before releasing water to Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Alarming facts: Though there is a decline in the number of child marriages in Andhra Pradesh compared to the previous year, the prevalence is as high as 29.3% of the total marriages, finds a 2022 study by an NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY).
Spotlight
Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides
K. Uma Shanker
On an average, between 5,000 and 8,000 tourists visit Bojjannakonda every month., says officials
InFocus
Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists
B. Madhu Gopal
A view of the Barashahid Dargah in Nellore, which draws devotees cutting across religious lines.
InFocus
Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore
S. Murali
The boat used to cross the 200-metre-wide creek to reach Pudirayadoruvu village, located between Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary and the backwaters of the sea.
Spotlight
Caught between the stars and the sea
A.D. Ranagarajan
DSC-1998 qualified candidates protest against the inordinate delay in their appointments, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada
Spotlight
Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears
P. Sujatha Varma
While 23 years have elapsed since the controversial G.O. was issued, no solution seems to be in sight for the residents of pancha gramalu as they are trapped in a never-ending cycle of despair, hopelessness, and unfulfilled promises.
Spotlight
How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people
V. Kamalakara Rao
A municipal worker de-clogging a drain without any protective gear, near Pantakalava Road in Vijayawada.
Spotlight
Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup
Nellore Sravani
A view of the thick Seshachalam forest surrounding Tirumala, which has been declared as ‘Seshachalam biosphere reserve’.
A.P. Spotight
Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills
A.D. Rangarajan
Konda Reddi tribal woman Sadala Mangamma with her children at Munta Mamidi village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. She has 10 children and the couple are yet to go for birth control.
The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village
T. Appala Naidu
For a decade, wild herds have forayed towards Punganur, Yadamarri, Puthalapattu, Irala, Sadum, Somala, and Tavanampalle mandals of Chittoor district.
Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence
K. Umashanker
The Yenadis are a tribe in Andhra Pradesh living in extreme conditions of poverty and social exclusion.
Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh
P. Sujatha Varma
Farmers taking up sowing operations at Pedapulipaka in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The delay in the advent of monsoon has hit tenant farmers the most.
Andhra Pradesh spotlight
Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh
Nellore Sravani
Khond tribals cultivating land at Kothaveedhi village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The Khonds are facing a threat of eviction, as their names have been removed from the land enjoyers’ list.
The tale of tribal loss
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Finally connected: Residents of Sambhuvanipalem are all smiles after using the city bus facility to their interior suburb in Visakhapatnam. The locality saw its first bus service after Independence.
Andhra Pradesh spotlight
Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals
Harish Gilai
Koyas are in a cultural shock as they are being rehabilitated to the new settlements from their ancestral villages in the Godavari agency for the Polavaram irrigation project. Kommu Koya performers at Chandravanka stream in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.
Spotlight
Whose Polavaram is it anyway?
T. Appala Naidu
A tourism project caught in controversy at Perupalem in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh
Spotlight
Defenders of the creek
Nellore Sravani
Students going to school in the new academic year in Vijayawada.
Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh
P. Sujatha Varma
The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.
Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema
Ramesh Susarla
An aerial view of the sprawling Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam. The nine-decade-old university is reeling under a severe faculty crunch.
Spotlight
The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh
Sumit Bhattacharjee
 Visakhapatnam City has about 71 blackspots in Zone I (Tagarapuvalasa to NAD Junction) and Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem)
Spotlight
Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh
T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Over 20 wild elephants died due to electrocution in the Kaundinya belt in the last decade. The jumbo attacks have also caused over two dozen human casualties.
Spotlight
Jumbo task at hand
K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao
False start: A flock of birds fly against a cloudy sky in Vijayawada on May 11 (Saturday). May is normally the hottest month in the city, with temperatures going up to 41-42 degrees Celsius
The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh
Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Children drinking from a borewell at Toofan Nagar, a tribal colony near Ongole.
Spotlight
Health, land and lives lost. For what?
Nellore Sravani
A view of the Old Lighthouse, where the Sepoy Mutiny of 1780 is supposed to have taken place in Visakhapatnam
SPOTLIGHT
The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny
Sumit Bhattacharjee
The third week of March saw minimum temperatures ranging from 15 °C to 17 °C in Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal Districts, resulting in a bumper crop yield.
Misty March lends bumper mango yield
Ramesh Susarla
Between 2015-22, mango cultivation in the Chittoor district was seen as a high-stakes gamble as excess rains, oppressive heat, and the COVID-19 effect hit the crop badly
Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses
K. Umashanker
The officials are now focused on the shortcomings identified during the trial run, and necessary arrangements are being made to bridge the gap
At the ready, say officials
Tharun Boda
A majority of people neglecting to wear masks in public is also sighted as the reason for the spread of the influenza variant H3N2 in India early this year
We better mask up
B. Madhu Gopal
Many blamed the pandemic for the unprecedented dip in students’ performance in the SSC examinations.
Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch
P. Sujatha Varma
The candidates will be supplied with specially-designed 24-page white paper answer booklets and OMR sheets.
Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination
P. Sujatha Varma
Patients form a queue to see a doctor at a Community Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. Cases of fevers, cold and cough have seen a rise in the city in recent weeks
SPOTLIGHT
Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh
Tharun Boda
Patients thronging the out-patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. File
SPOTLIGHT
Taking the sting out of malaria threat
Harish Gilai
A vendor in Vijayawada keeps a large quantity of clay pots ready in anticipation of a spurt in demand as temperatures started soaring across the State.
Spotlight
Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh
Tharun Boda
Sri City has been recognised as one of the ten key manufacturing regions in India with a high potential to attract global investments.
Weighed down by infra bottlenecks
A.D. Rangarajan
Image used for representational purpose only.
The hard to resist lure of ports
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Police personnel in the Cyber Cell of Anantapur District going through the complaints lodged over “CHAT BOT” for lost mobile phones.
Spotlight
Hot on the trail of missing phones
Ramesh Susarla
Representational image
Spotlight
Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud
Sumit Bhattacharjee
An aerial view of the growing urban landscape of Visakhapatnam.
High time to focus on IT
V. Kamalakara Rao
Attracting investment: A view of the mega food park at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. The APIIC is developing industrial parks under the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme.
Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling
V. Raghavendra
A deaddiction centre at Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where the Counselling Centre doubles up as office space for doctors.
Achieving abstinence against addiction
Sambasiva Rao M.
The number of cases of drug addiction is increasing by the year, say the experts
There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Motorists undergoing the qualifying driving test for licence by RTO officials at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada
Spotlight
Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience
P. Sujatha Varma
Traffic police verifying driving licence of students. File
Spotlight
One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam
B. Madhu Gopal
Thousands gathered to collect gift kits at a meeting held in Guntur on Sunday by a TDP sympathizer in which a stampede happened. Photo: Handout
Spotlight
Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh
Sambasiva Rao M.
Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission interacts with the injured persons in the stampede happened at a public meeting organized by TDP sympathizers, at GGH, Guntur. File photo: Handout
Spotlight
Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings
Sumit Bhattacharjee
A representational image of ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ conducted every year in A. Rangampeta village of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district as part of Sankranti festivities.
Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?
A.D. Rangarajan
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to Government of AP (Public Affairs). Photo: Special Arrangement
Spotlight
Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala
Sambasiva Rao M.
Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report
Tharun Boda
VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-12-2022. As part of door-to-door garbage collection, a sanitary worker collecting household wastes using CLAP vehicles at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU
Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation
Harish Gilai
The international and domestic airports have given Andhra Pradesh the much-needed air connectivity
With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector
V. Raghavendra
Massive cargo being carried to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district.
Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap
V. Raghavendra
The infrastructure augmentation of Visakhapatnam port includes revamping of railway yard, construction of covered sheds and repair of ORS and LPG jetties. K.R. DEEPAK
Getting the wind in their sails
Sumit Bhattacharjee
The Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur district, is not utilised to its full capacity due to repairs to be taken up on the dam.
PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project
Ramesh Susarla
Joint Collector D.K. Balaji inspecting the water flowing over a road in Nagalapuram mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday.
Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous
A.D. Rangarajan
Tobacco seedlings are much in demand for replantation as Cyclone Mandous destroyed plantations, at Velampalli village in Prakasam district. KOMMURI SRINIVAS
Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers
S. Murali
An Olive Ridley turtle laying eggs in the Godavari estuary in Kakinada.
Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary
T. Appala Naidu
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting, hatching and regeneration centre set up on the coast of Nagayalanka in Krishna district
Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtle being let into sea at Thottappally. The coast, especially areas close to the mineral sand-mining sites, has witnessed fewer turtle landings in recent times.
Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters
B. Madhu Gopal
People of Yanamalakuduru village of Krishna district undergoing general health check-ups by their ‘Family Physician’ at the Mobile Medical Unit.
Spotlight - Andhra Pradesh
Taking healthcare down to the last family
Tharun Boda
Image for representational purposes only.
A safety net to fall back on
K. Umashanker
Photograph used for representational purposes only
‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals
Harish Gilai
File photo of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.
‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’
Tharun Boda
Coaching in fencing sport in progress at Anantapur Indoor Stadium.
Blunted blades of Anantapur
Ramesh Susarla
Students during a practice session at a makeshift hockey field at a school in Visakhapatnam. The city has produced many good hockey players, but the lack of grounds and other infrastructure has pushed the sport to the backseat.
Hockey, football lose their footing
Sumit Bhattacharjee
A view of the Visakha Dairy plant in Visakhapatnam.
Making strides in dairy industry
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Officials flagging off Shreeja Milk ATM recently in Tirupati. Photo: Special Arrangement
Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm
A.D. Rangarajan
Milk cans are being stacked in the milk chilling and processing unit of Vijaya- The A.P. Dairy Development Co-operative Federation, at Kankipadu near Vijayawada.
Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers
Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT |
Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’
B. Madhu Gopal
Vehicles seized in various cases left to rot at a police station in Vijayawada..
A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam
S. Murali
Parts of old and damaged trucks left on the roadside in Autonagar without being scrapped, in Vijayawada.
Old is no longer gold
Tharun Boda
Spinning mills lying idle in Guntur district after the textile mills association declared a lock down citing fall in demand due to global recession.
Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.
P. Samuel Jonathan
Image for representational use only
The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure
S. Murali
A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada.
Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem
T. Appala Naidu
Flamingoes in flight at Anamalaicherry in Pulicat lake.
All eyes on Pulicat restoration project
A.D. Rangarajan
A man struggles to take his boat through a thick growth of water hyacinth in Kolleru lake in Krishna district.
Fresh lease of life for wetlands
V. Raghavendra
A Menhir that has stood the test of time in the remote village of Gollapall in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh
Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 
P. Sujatha Varma
Archeologist E. Siva Nagi Reddy at the site of megalithic menhirs discovered near Macherla
Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region
P. Samuel Jonathan
Megalithic burial site found in near Konakanamitla in Prakasam District
Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention
S. Murali
Issues galore: The Telangana State Waqf Board deals with the administration of Muslim endowments and has been grappling with a host of issues mainly encroachments. The board is yet to take its full possession from the Revenue department.
Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles
Syed Mohammed
Pedestrians are forced to walk amidst vehicular traffic as the footpath and road margin of M.G. Road is encroached, in Vijayawada.
Pedestrians in peril
Tharun Boda
The pavement near the Children’s Park occupied by the fast-food kiosks in Kurnool.
Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements
Ramesh Susarla
File photo for representation.
Exploring ways to ward off exam stress
P. Sujatha Varma
New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam
S. Murali
New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers
Ramesh Susarla
Illustration for The Hindu
Drug trade thrives in darknet
Sumit Bhattacharjee
‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’
K. Umashanker
Drug mafia wooing students, claim police
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Myriad ways of traffickers
Harish Gilai
Residents complain that whenever the Penna is in spate, a huge quantity of water is released in a short time catching them unawares.
Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians
S. Murali
A person walks in rain the road in Andhra Pradesh. File Photo
Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?
A.D. Rangarajan
Work on the flood protection wall under way downstream of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.
A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas
Tharun Boda
Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud
Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262
Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges
S. Murali
File photo for representation
Loan tr’apps’
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams
K. Umashanker
File photo for representation
Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams
S. Murali
Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor
S. Murali
Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge
Ramesh Susarla
Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years
K. Umashanker
An integrated approach to minimising road crashes
P. Sujatha Varma
The district panel has identified Tapovanam Junction in Anantapur as the ‘worst’ traffic junction
Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps
Ramesh Susarla
View of construction debris occupying a portion of the Rushikonda- Yendad road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 07, 2022, which has become a major cause for bike skids leading to accidents. File
Accidents rise as roads crumble
Harish Gilai
A drone spraying pesticide over a paddy field in Nellore on Wednesday
Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end
S. Murali
File photo
Protracted procurement?
P. Samuel Jonathan
The hanging pillars at the Veerabhadraswami temple, Lepakshi.
Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone
Bhumika K.
A herd of wild elephants on prowl in eastern mandals of Chittoor district.
Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor
K. Umashanker
An aerial view of Ramanaidu Studios, located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.
Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?
Appaji Reddem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.