This story is part of
Spotlight- Andhra Pradesh
Children taking a dive at the fishing harbour as motorboats and trawlers remain anchored due to the fishing holiday for conservation, in Visakhapatnam. File
Go to Package home
Two men fishing in Kolleru Lake, the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia.

A catch in A.P.’s aquaculture success story 

Nellore Sravani
You're reading this story
Country boats trapped in a dense layer of water hyacinth on the Kolleru lakebed in Sringavarappadu village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. In this almost idyllic landscape, the shadow of veli , or social boycott, casts its ugly net.

Vitriol under the veil of veli 

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Two roosters being trained in cockfight for the upcoming Sankranthi festival, in Vijayawada.

Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers holding postcards addressed to the Chief Minister, seeking resolution of their long-standing demands including implementation of minimum wage and gratuity as per Supreme Court verdict, during a protest meet in Vijayawada.

Rallying for rights

Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Sharmila, mother of six year old boy Sheik Suleman Ashraf, looking at the drain situated close to their house at Old Rajarajeshwaripet in Vijayawada, on Friday. Her son allegedly died after falling into the drain

Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps

Nellore Sravani
Thick smoke emanating from the chimneys of industries near Tadi village of Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district, 40 km away from Visakhapatnam city.

The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land

V. Kamalakara Rao
Members of Andhra Pradesh Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi drumming up support for the proposed Chalo Delhi protest, called by Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 4, by running a signature campaign, in Vijayawada.

The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence

P. Sujatha Varma
Tomato farmers at a field near Madanapalle in Annamayya district.

Tomato farmers in turmoil  

K. Umashanker
A homeless boy sleeping on a bench by the roadside near R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam. Nearly 14,000 rescued children reside in 715 childcare homes in Andhra Pradesh, governed by 13 Child Welfare Committees

The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rescue and restoration work under way after the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada express rammed into a stationary Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29.

A lifeline takes a troubling turn

B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
According to the 2011 Census, there are nearly 17.72 lakh homeless people across the country with more than 1.45 lakh in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues

Nellore Sravani
Workers from Odisha and West Bengal at their temporary living blocks at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalli district.

The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district

Harish Gilai
Farmers are concerned about possible delays in water releases for the Kharif season, as upper riparian States tend to fill their reservoirs before releasing water to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Alarming facts: Though there is a decline in the number of child marriages in Andhra Pradesh compared to the previous year, the prevalence is as high as 29.3% of the total marriages, finds a 2022 study by an NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY).

Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides

K. Uma Shanker
On an average, between 5,000 and 8,000 tourists visit Bojjannakonda every month., says officials

Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists

B. Madhu Gopal
A view of the Barashahid Dargah in Nellore, which draws devotees cutting across religious lines.

Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore

S. Murali
The boat used to cross the 200-metre-wide creek to reach Pudirayadoruvu village, located between Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary and the backwaters of the sea.

Caught between the stars and the sea

A.D. Ranagarajan
DSC-1998 qualified candidates protest against the inordinate delay in their appointments, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada

Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears

P. Sujatha Varma
While 23 years have elapsed since the controversial G.O. was issued, no solution seems to be in sight for the residents of pancha gramalu as they are trapped in a never-ending cycle of despair, hopelessness, and unfulfilled promises.

How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people

V. Kamalakara Rao
A municipal worker de-clogging a drain without any protective gear, near Pantakalava Road in Vijayawada.

Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup

Nellore Sravani
A view of the thick Seshachalam forest surrounding Tirumala, which has been declared as ‘Seshachalam biosphere reserve’.

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan
Konda Reddi tribal woman Sadala Mangamma with her children at Munta Mamidi village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. She has 10 children and the couple are yet to go for birth control.

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu
For a decade, wild herds have forayed towards Punganur, Yadamarri, Puthalapattu, Irala, Sadum, Somala, and Tavanampalle mandals of Chittoor district.

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker
The Yenadis are a tribe in Andhra Pradesh living in extreme conditions of poverty and social exclusion.

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Farmers taking up sowing operations at Pedapulipaka in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The delay in the advent of monsoon has hit tenant farmers the most.

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani
Khond tribals cultivating land at Kothaveedhi village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The Khonds are facing a threat of eviction, as their names have been removed from the land enjoyers’ list.

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Finally connected: Residents of Sambhuvanipalem are all smiles after using the city bus facility to their interior suburb in Visakhapatnam. The locality saw its first bus service after Independence.

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Koyas are in a cultural shock as they are being rehabilitated to the new settlements from their ancestral villages in the Godavari agency for the Polavaram irrigation project. Kommu Koya performers at Chandravanka stream in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
A tourism project caught in controversy at Perupalem in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani
Students going to school in the new academic year in Vijayawada.

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
The Srisailam reservoir is crucial for the management and distribution of Krishna water.

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
An aerial view of the sprawling Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam. The nine-decade-old university is reeling under a severe faculty crunch.

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
 Visakhapatnam City has about 71 blackspots in Zone I (Tagarapuvalasa to NAD Junction) and Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem)

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Over 20 wild elephants died due to electrocution in the Kaundinya belt in the last decade. The jumbo attacks have also caused over two dozen human casualties.

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao
False start: A flock of birds fly against a cloudy sky in Vijayawada on May 11 (Saturday). May is normally the hottest month in the city, with temperatures going up to 41-42 degrees Celsius

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Children drinking from a borewell at Toofan Nagar, a tribal colony near Ongole.

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
A view of the Old Lighthouse, where the Sepoy Mutiny of 1780 is supposed to have taken place in Visakhapatnam

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The third week of March saw minimum temperatures ranging from 15 °C to 17 °C in Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal Districts, resulting in a bumper crop yield.

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla
Between 2015-22, mango cultivation in the Chittoor district was seen as a high-stakes gamble as excess rains, oppressive heat, and the COVID-19 effect hit the crop badly

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker
The officials are now focused on the shortcomings identified during the trial run, and necessary arrangements are being made to bridge the gap

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda
A majority of people neglecting to wear masks in public is also sighted as the reason for the spread of the influenza variant H3N2 in India early this year

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal
Many blamed the pandemic for the unprecedented dip in students’ performance in the SSC examinations.

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma
The candidates will be supplied with specially-designed 24-page white paper answer booklets and OMR sheets.

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
Patients form a queue to see a doctor at a Community Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. Cases of fevers, cold and cough have seen a rise in the city in recent weeks

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Patients thronging the out-patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. File

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
A vendor in Vijayawada keeps a large quantity of clay pots ready in anticipation of a spurt in demand as temperatures started soaring across the State.

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
Sri City has been recognised as one of the ten key manufacturing regions in India with a high potential to attract global investments.

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan
Image used for representational purpose only.

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Police personnel in the Cyber Cell of Anantapur District going through the complaints lodged over “CHAT BOT” for lost mobile phones.

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Representational image

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee
An aerial view of the growing urban landscape of Visakhapatnam.

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao
Attracting investment: A view of the mega food park at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. The APIIC is developing industrial parks under the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme.

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra
A deaddiction centre at Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where the Counselling Centre doubles up as office space for doctors.

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.
The number of cases of drug addiction is increasing by the year, say the experts

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Motorists undergoing the qualifying driving test for licence by RTO officials at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Traffic police verifying driving licence of students. File

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Thousands gathered to collect gift kits at a meeting held in Guntur on Sunday by a TDP sympathizer in which a stampede happened. Photo: Handout

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission interacts with the injured persons in the stampede happened at a public meeting organized by TDP sympathizers, at GGH, Guntur. File photo: Handout

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A representational image of ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ conducted every year in A. Rangampeta village of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district as part of Sankranti festivities.

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to Government of AP (Public Affairs). Photo: Special Arrangement

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda
VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-12-2022. As part of door-to-door garbage collection, a sanitary worker collecting household wastes using CLAP vehicles at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai
The international and domestic airports have given Andhra Pradesh the much-needed air connectivity

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra
Massive cargo being carried to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district.

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra
The infrastructure augmentation of Visakhapatnam port includes revamping of railway yard, construction of covered sheds and repair of ORS and LPG jetties. K.R. DEEPAK

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur district, is not utilised to its full capacity due to repairs to be taken up on the dam.

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla
Joint Collector D.K. Balaji inspecting the water flowing over a road in Nagalapuram mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday.

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan
Tobacco seedlings are much in demand for replantation as Cyclone Mandous destroyed plantations, at Velampalli village in Prakasam district. KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali
An Olive Ridley turtle laying eggs in the Godavari estuary in Kakinada.

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting, hatching and regeneration centre set up on the coast of Nagayalanka in Krishna district

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtle being let into sea at Thottappally. The coast, especially areas close to the mineral sand-mining sites, has witnessed fewer turtle landings in recent times.

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
People of Yanamalakuduru village of Krishna district undergoing general health check-ups by their ‘Family Physician’ at the Mobile Medical Unit.

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda
Image for representational purposes only.

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker
Photograph used for representational purposes only

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai
File photo of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda
Coaching in fencing sport in progress at Anantapur Indoor Stadium.

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla
Students during a practice session at a makeshift hockey field at a school in Visakhapatnam. The city has produced many good hockey players, but the lack of grounds and other infrastructure has pushed the sport to the backseat.

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A view of the Visakha Dairy plant in Visakhapatnam.

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Officials flagging off Shreeja Milk ATM recently in Tirupati. Photo: Special Arrangement

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan
Milk cans are being stacked in the milk chilling and processing unit of Vijaya- The A.P. Dairy Development Co-operative Federation, at Kankipadu near Vijayawada.

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

Image used for representational purpose only.

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal
Vehicles seized in various cases left to rot at a police station in Vijayawada..

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali
Parts of old and damaged trucks left on the roadside in Autonagar without being scrapped, in Vijayawada.

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda
Spinning mills lying idle in Guntur district after the textile mills association declared a lock down citing fall in demand due to global recession.

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan
Image for representational use only

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali
A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada.

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu
Flamingoes in flight at Anamalaicherry in Pulicat lake.

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan
A man struggles to take his boat through a thick growth of water hyacinth in Kolleru lake in Krishna district.

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra
A Menhir that has stood the test of time in the remote village of Gollapall in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma
Archeologist E. Siva Nagi Reddy at the site of megalithic menhirs discovered near Macherla

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan
Megalithic burial site found in near Konakanamitla in Prakasam District

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali
Issues galore: The Telangana State Waqf Board deals with the administration of Muslim endowments and has been grappling with a host of issues mainly encroachments. The board is yet to take its full possession from the Revenue department.

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed
Pedestrians are forced to walk amidst vehicular traffic as the footpath and road margin of M.G. Road is encroached, in Vijayawada.

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda
The pavement near the Children’s Park occupied by the fast-food kiosks in Kurnool.

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla
File photo for representation.

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla
Illustration for The Hindu

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai
Residents complain that whenever the Penna is in spate, a huge quantity of water is released in a short time catching them unawares.

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali
A person walks in rain the road in Andhra Pradesh. File Photo

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan
Work on the flood protection wall under way downstream of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali
File photo for representation

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker
File photo for representation

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma
The district panel has identified Tapovanam Junction in Anantapur as the ‘worst’ traffic junction

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla
View of construction debris occupying a portion of the Rushikonda- Yendad road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 07, 2022, which has become a major cause for bike skids leading to accidents. File

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai
A drone spraying pesticide over a paddy field in Nellore on Wednesday

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali
File photo

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan
The hanging pillars at the Veerabhadraswami temple, Lepakshi.

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.
A herd of wild elephants on prowl in eastern mandals of Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker
An aerial view of Ramanaidu Studios, located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem
A catch in A.P.’s aquaculture success story 
The State is a leader in fish and shrimp production in the country, but the allure of quick success has led to unregulated expansion, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Unauthorised shrimp farming has resulted in contaminated water leading to health complications, rendered hundreds of coconut trees lifeless, and made people dependent on water tankers, finds Nellore Sravani

January 26, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

Nellore Sravani
Two men fishing in Kolleru Lake, the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia.

Two men fishing in Kolleru Lake, the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

There is water everywhere, as far as the eye can see — in the fields, in the sea, in the canals and in the ponds. Yet, people here, at Antarvedi of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, depend on tankers for drinking water. The region is lush with greenery, but here and there, the sight of dying coconut and palm trees, both inland and on the coast, is a warning sign. Conversations with people living in the composite districts of Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, reveal that the groundwater is contaminated with harmful chemicals, leading to skin allergies and loss of agricultural crops. The reason for this ill-health, of both land and locals, is high aquacultural activity.

The State, with a 974-kilometre coastline, the second longest in the country, had 2.12 lakh hectares of aquaculture area as of 2021, according to the National Fisheries Development Board website. Shrimp from here is exported to America and Europe. Andhra Pradesh produced 46.23 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fish and shrimp in 2021, the highest in the country, and 6.40 lakh MT of the country’s overall shrimp production of 8.52 lakh MT in the same year.

Behind this data lies a story of destruction: of the environment, of health, and of livelihood.

“From the time it came into vogue in the 1980s, aquaculture has been a source of income for many farmers. A majority of farmers in coastal areas, where paddy is mostly grown, battered by frequent cyclones and low yield, turned to aquaculture for income and became successful. When others saw how quick success came to their neighbours, they also took it up,” says Y. Rajesh, State general secretary of Human Rights Forum (HRF), which has been raising awareness about the ill-effects of unauthorised aquaculture in the affected regions for more than five years now.

Aquaculture in coastal areas comes under the purview of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act, 2005. It must be taken up in designated aquaculture zones, and as per the rules, officials must ensure that agriculture, salt-pan areas, mangroves, wetlands, forest lands, and village lands are not used.

“But culturing of shrimp is done in non-aqua zones, without permissions. On paper they say it is a freshwater farm, but they do shrimp farming. There are several illegal ponds, converted from agricultural lands, where people mix fresh water with sea water,” Rajesh says.

Shrimp farming needs brackish water. Except near creeks, brackish water is not found in inland areas, says P. Ravi, who retired as a senior environmental engineer from the A.P. Pollution Control Board. In inland areas, the other way of accessing the salinity required for shrimp farming is to sink borewells 40-50 feet.

Ravi explains how aggressive aquaculture can harm the environment: “The faecal matter of shrimp and fish that settle at the bottom of the pond have ammonia, which gets mixed with the air when a farmer cleans the pond. Its concentration is high during harvesting that takes place every twice or thrice a year. This affects the vegetation nearby.”

Also, shrimp ponds require a salinity of 5 parts per thousand (PPT) or more, while the normal PPT where other crops grow is not more than 0.5. The upper layer of the groundwater remains fresh, so farmers pump the water from deeper levels, say 50 feet, to get the water of required salinity, Ravi says. While discharging, the wastewater is let into drains. In Antarvedi Pallipalem and nearby places, the same drain water is used for crops, leading to damage. L Vannamei variety of shrimp that farmers these days grow is prone to diseases, the scientist says. To prevent disease within the ponds, farmers use chemicals, often unlabelled, available in the open market.

Coconut trees dying

The region of Konaseema, now a district, was known for its coconut trees. “They used to be called the Kalpavruksham (a tree that fulfils desires) of Konaseema. Coconuts from here used to fetch us a good sum. One coconut would yield more than 500 ml of water. Today, it has come down to 100 ml. The trees in more than 10 villages in this region have been affected. They all now have a stunted growth, and the leaves bear a reddish look,” says Kollabathula Rambabu, a coconut farmer in this village.

His coconut trees on 6 acres died after aquaculture was taken up in the surrounding area. He did not receive any compensation for the crop lost. Before aquaculture came, crops of millets, paddy, fruits used to grow here. There are hundreds of farmers in the region who went through similar losses. “But none could raise their voices beyond a point,” says Babu, adding that they understand that their land is already polluted, making it unfit for paddy. That is why we see lakhs of hectares dedicated to aqua farming, explains Babu. Those who did not have enough capital required for aquaculture have moved to other places for livelihood.

A land being cleared for setting up of aquaculture pond, near Kolleru.

A land being cleared for setting up of aquaculture pond, near Kolleru. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

He and only a few others have resisted converting his land, because he feels aquaculture is not here to stay, and there will come a time when a reversal starts. “I know the land has become useless for any crop now. We are hoping it will improve in future and will be of some use to my children,” he says.

Impact in inland areas

In inland areas where there is no creek, only fish culture can be taken up. But fish is not as lucrative as shrimp. Where 1 kg fish fetches ₹100 to ₹150, the same quantity of prawn is sold for more than ₹200. “We see people bringing salt water to mix with the water to grow shrimp,” says Mariyaraju, a daily wage earner from Kanukollu town in Eluru district.

Unlike those who can afford it, Mariyaraju and his neighbours, who live in SC Colony, do not depend on tankers. “It is too costly for us,” he says. People in the colony depend on a nearby well, one of the few not yet contaminated. Three out of seven wells in the town have turned saline.

In July last year, Mariyaraju filed a case in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the owner of an aqua pond that was coming up barely 300 metres from the well that the SC Colony gets its drinking water from. “There are close to 700 small farmers who did not get proper yield because of pollution of the fields. They are now working as agricultural labourers in others’ fields,” Mariyaraju points out.

Women, who used to work in the fields nearby, have to commute long distances these days. J. Mariyamma, a neighbour of Mariyaraju, says she and 30 other women travel 40 km every day for work. “All the fields near our colony are polluted. While we get ₹300 as daily wages, we spend half of it as travel fare,” she says.

In this colony, people have complained to officials about developing skin allergies due to the contamination. Such allergies are common among people in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district and areas around Kolleru Lake in Eluru district too. But barring a few, people generally do not report it to government officials.

R. Ratna Raju, who is in the business of selling coconuts, left for Dubai for work in 2008. On his return in 2015, he observed a change. The water in the well outside his house had become saline. Many farmers were migrating to other livelihoods due to a fall in yield and income, and people around him were complaining of itchy skin. Near his house, within a radius of 1 km, there are around 15 aqua farms, the closest being right opposite the main gate of his house, some 50 metres away.

“We are scared. If it can harm our skin today, imagine what else can be impacted tomorrow,” says Ratna Raju. This fear prompted him to write to the mandal and district officials in 2016, seeking a stop to aquaculture. When help did not arrive, he approached the Razole court first, and then the High Court. The judgment was in his favour, and aquaculture in two ponds outside his house was stopped.

Now, after eight years of his fight, people in and around the area have begun using the water for washing again. “We nipped it in the bud. This is why we still have a few trees alive. If one goes to the Antarvedi Pallipalem side, 22 km away, one can see the trail of damage left behind by aquaculture,” he says.

Skirting rules

Laws mandate that the ponds have a minimum distance from agricultural farms, habitations, and the sea, and that each pond has an effluent treatment system. “It has become purely business now. Every official, no matter where they are placed in the system, is involved. I approached the State-level officials and the Ministry, but they either pass the buck to each other or express helplessness in regulating the activity,” says Venkatapathi Raja Yenumula, who filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in April 2020 against illegal sand mining and aquaculture in Konaseema district.

A man throwing a net to harvest an aquaculture crop, near Kolleru Lake in Eluru district.

A man throwing a net to harvest an aquaculture crop, near Kolleru Lake in Eluru district. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Post the petition, the NGT had ordered that a committee be formed to inquire into the issue and submit a report. The joint committee comprised scientists and officials from the Central and State departments of whom Ravi was one. The report was submitted in 2021. The report identified illegal farms owned by 30 persons in 10 villages of Malkipuram, Sakinetipalli and Mammidikuduru mandals. Later, the Collector and the State Fisheries Department filed a counter-affidavit saying the farms were not unauthorised.

The law mandates registration of all coastal aquaculture farms operating in the coastal area. The Sub-Divisional Level Committees (SDLC) and District Level Committees (DLC) receive applications for new registrations. Between March 2022 and April 2023, as many as 2,585 applications for registration of farms were received across the country. Of this, the maximum number of applications were from Andhra Pradesh (1,409). There’s a discrepancy between people that receive a permit to run the establishment and those present on ground.

To operate a shrimp pond, a farmer must approach the DLC. Once permission is obtained, the Electricity department provides power connection to the pond to run aerators. A source in the department who works on ground, says, “Once the go-ahead comes from the committees, we give the connection to the pond, even when we know it has come up illegally. Lakhs of money change hands in these areas.”

While Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh did respond to text messages on the extent of damage suffered by Kolleru Lake, the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia, District Fisheries Officer, Konaseema, says: “We are trying to designate more areas as aqua zones in the district. We must get approvals from Gram Sabha, Village, Mandal, District Level Committee on if an area can be converted into an aqua zone. The process is tedious. This is why many go ahead without permission. We are acting against owners of unauthorised farms.”

“Aquaculture is good so long as it remains an activity carried out for sustenance. The moment it became commercial, the environment went for a toss,” says T. Patanjali Sastry, award-winning Telugu writer and environmental activist, who stood against the illegal digging of aquaculture ponds in Kolleru. Today, aqua farms have come up in more than 20,000 acres of the lake spread across 2,25,250 acres. Fuelled by money and power, encroachment on the wetlands continues, and more land keeps getting converted to aqua ponds illegally.

HRF activist Rajesh feels the government must first ensure minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural crops. “If MSP is ensured, farmers will not have to go for aquaculture, which, though is profitable, has many pitfalls. The government should provide alternative livelihoods to the farmers,” he says, adding that this may be the only way of protecting the environment and the people who live here.

Andhra Pradesh

