April 14, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It’s ironic that most of us no longer follow COVID precautions like wearing masks even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country. Unlike the first and the second wave, which recorded a massive death tolls, this time around, a significant decrease in virulence, lower hospitalisation and high recovery are observed and could likely be the reason for the public doing away with masks.

However, the new COVID-19 variant that’s fast spreading in the country, XBB.1.16, calls for more caution, says the World Health Organisation (WHO). It has recommended adopting all COVID precautions and getting booster doses to combat this new sub-variant of Omicron.

While doubts over the vaccine’s efficacy have discouraged a few from getting booster shots, the WHO never ceased stressing the importance of vaccination.

The WHO has also attributed the fluctuating immunity deficiency in Indians to be the cause of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

A majority of people neglecting to wear masks in public is also sighted as the reason for the spread of the influenza variant H3N2 in India early this year. While most of the affected have recovered with little or no health complications, the doctors insist that masks could significantly bring down the number of cases.

“Only around 10% of the people can be seen wearing masks despite the summer heat. Masks should be made mandatory at hospitals, malls, trains and buses. Testing of suspected cases should be increased,” says T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary Praja Arogya Vedika.

Few number in State

In the State, the number of cases of the new variant of COVID-19 is low. However, the increasing number of cases in other States, the fatalities reported in a few States, calls for adherence to COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, observing social distancing and frequent sanitisation of hands, opine doctors and health experts.

“There is an overall increase in the COVID cases, but there is no severity, so far, like that seen during the first and second waves. During the last month, about six patients were admitted, and half of them have been discharged after treatment, and the remaining patients are also recovering. Previously, the doubling rate was very high, but now, it is no longer so,” says Dr. P. Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH).

‘Important to get tested’

Dr. Ashok Kumar also says that the number of blood samples they received at the VRDL testing lab in KGH, where the COVID-19 RTPCR test is done, has also come down.

“We have received very few samples. When a sample tests positive for COVID-19, it is sent to the lab in Vijayawada for genome sequencing to determine the variant of COVID-19,” he says.

Dr. K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), however, says that it is important that people with symptoms, even mild, should get tested as it will help the doctors understand the virality of the infection and helps in preparation of a more accurate action plan.

“People do not seem interested in getting tested as there is hardly any severity. However, those with symptoms must undergo tests as it will help to know the exact numbers”Dr. K. RambabuDirector of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences

“People do not seem interested in getting tested as there is hardly any severity. However, those with symptoms must undergo tests as it will help to know the exact numbers. The blood samples can be given at any government hospital or health centre for testing at the VRDL at KGH, free of cost. We have opened a triage, fever OP and COVID kiosk, and Rapid Antigen tests are being done,” says Dr. Rambabu.

“On average, two to three cases were detected in the district in the last few weeks. They are being treated in home isolation and are recovering well. During the last fever survey conducted in the district, all the patients tested negative for COVID-19,” he adds.

“Thermal screening of passengers is done for domestic and international passengers. The random blood samples of 2% of suspected passengers are being collected and sent for testing per the standard protocols”K. Srinivasa RaoVisakhapatnam Airport Director

Thermal screening at airports

Meanwhile, hospitals and airports have begun to implement COVID protocols to avoid the spread of the infection.

“Thermal screening of passengers is done for domestic and international passengers. The random blood samples of 2% of suspected passengers are being collected and sent for testing per the standard protocols,” says Visakhapatnam Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao.

Assuring that the hospital is well equipped to handle any further spurts in the infection, Dr. Ashok Kumar says, “We conducted a mock drill on Tuesday at the hospital to identify the available beds and functioning of ventilators, oxygen beds and oxygen plants.”