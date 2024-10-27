Eight months after 50-year-old C. Joseph Vijay, one of the most celebrated actors of Tamil cinema, announced his foray into electoral politics by floating his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party is all set to host its first State-level conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on October 27, 2024 (Sunday).

Ending a decade-long speculation, Mr. Vijay took the political plunge on February 2, this year, announcing decision to contest in 2026 Assembly polls. He launched his party’s flag and flag song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai on August 22. In less than three weeks, he took to social media to announce that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a registered political party.

Mr. Vijay who is at the peak of his acting career is India’s second highest celebrity taxpayer, according to Fortune India Magazine. He debuted as a lead star in the Tamil movie Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992 (directed by his father S.A. Chandrasekhar), years after he first faced the camera as a child actor. His latest movie GOAT grossed over ₹300 crore at the box office within five days of its release. The H. Vinoth directorial tentatively titled Thalapathy 69will be Vijay’s last outing as an actor.

Follow LIVE updates here: