GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally LIVE updates: First State conference to begin at 4 p.m. in Vikravandi

During the public meeting at V. Salai in Vikravandi, TVK president Vijay is expected to reveal the party’s principles, ideologies as well as the significance of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam flag

Updated - October 27, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Several people gather for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first public rally at Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Sunday (October 27, 2024)

Several people gather for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first public rally at Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Sunday (October 27, 2024) | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Eight months after 50-year-old C. Joseph Vijay, one of the most celebrated actors of Tamil cinema, announced his foray into electoral politics by floating his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party is all set to host its first State-level conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on October 27, 2024 (Sunday). 

Ending a decade-long speculation, Mr. Vijay took the political plunge on February 2, this year, announcing decision to contest in 2026 Assembly polls. He launched his party’s flag and flag song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai on August 22. In less than three weeks, he took to social media to announce that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a registered political party.

Also Read | MGR to Vijay: Tamil actors who took the political plunge

Mr. Vijay who is at the peak of his acting career is India’s second highest celebrity taxpayer, according to Fortune India Magazine. He debuted as a lead star in the Tamil movie Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992 (directed by his father S.A. Chandrasekhar), years after he first faced the camera as a child actor. His latest movie GOAT grossed over ₹300 crore at the box office within five days of its release. The H. Vinoth directorial tentatively titled Thalapathy 69will be Vijay’s last outing as an actor. 

Follow LIVE updates here:

  • October 27, 2024 12:57
    Vijay’s journey | The road from campus to cinema, and political plunge

    The Vijay at college and the star he became over the last three decades seem different personalities.

    Actor Vijay’s journey | The road from campus to cinema, and political plunge

  • October 27, 2024 12:55
    TVK to hold its first public rally on October 27

    Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, founded by actor Vijay, will organise its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu.

    In a statement on September 20, 2024, Mr. Vijay said he would announce the leaders that his party would follow, its ideological moorings, and its policies during the rally.

    Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to hold its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi

Published - October 27, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Related Topics

state politics / Tamil Nadu / political parties / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.