Will initiate appropriate measures to check man-animal conflict on Tirumala footpath: Minister Peddireddi

The State government is committed to extending all assistance to the TTD in finding a scientific solution the problem, says the Minister

August 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
P. Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Forests

P. Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Forests | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday said that the State government would initiate appropriate measures to prevent the man-animal conflict along the Tirumala footpath route, given the recent killing of a six-year-old girl by a leopard.

“We are awaiting a detailed report from the TTD regarding the proposal to erect a permanent fence along the footpath from Tirupati leading to Tirumala. Based on that, we will approach the Director-General (Forests and Environment) in New Delhi for consent”P. Ramachandra ReddyMinister for Forests, Andhra Pradesh

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said that the “unfortunate incident” took place in the forest zone under the jurisdiction of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “We are awaiting a detailed report from the TTD regarding the proposal to erect a permanent fence along the footpath from Tirupati leading to Tirumala. Based on that, we will approach the Director-General (Forests and Environment) in New Delhi for consent,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the two leopards, suspected to have turned maneaters, had been captured and sent to the SV Zoo Park for rehabilitation.

“The State government is committed to extending all assistance to the TTD in finding a scientific solution to the man-animal conflict in the Tirumala forests,” he said.

The Minister added that the State government had already provided an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family members of the girl who dies in the leopard attack.

