Live

IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Match Live: India eye to seal series as New Zealand faces injury scare

Stand-in skipper Smiriti Mandhana will look for a series win as they leave behind the horror of T20 World Cup campaign

Updated - October 27, 2024 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's Smriti Mandhana during practice session ahead of the 2st ODI between India and New Zealand women's Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

India's Smriti Mandhana during practice session ahead of the 2st ODI between India and New Zealand women's Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Hosts, India will be eyeing to seal the series by winning the second ODI match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (October 27, 2024). 

New Zealand, who were on a maiden T20 World Cup high faced a crushing defeat in the first ODI match against a charged-up Indian side powered by debutant Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor. 

While skipper Smriti Mandhana will hope to maintain consistency, the management will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle.

The Hindu’s reporter P.K. Ajith Kumaris bringing in live updates from the stadium. 

Follow the Live updates

  • October 27, 2024 12:46
    No discussion on batting: India’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma

    AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 26/10/2024 : India's Deepti Sharma during press conferance ahead of the 2st ODI between India and New Zealand women's Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday October 26, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / THE HINDU.

    All-rounder Deepti Sharma in a press conference ahead of the match says, “According to the wicket, we had a decent total of 200 plus on the board. But yes, the more we can play in the 50 overs, the better it will be for us. So, I don’t think there was much talk about that,”. 

    She further adds, “The track is going to remain the same. It’s not much different. But if we bat first, the more time we spend on the wicket, the better it will be.” 

    -PTI

Published - October 27, 2024 12:46 pm IST

