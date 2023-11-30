November 30, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 07:13 am IST

Polling has begun for 119 seats in Telangana, where voters will exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the State. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the State.

There are as many as 2,290 contestants in the fray which includes Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his Minister-son K.T. Rama Rao, State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D. Arvind.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. While, as per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena Party are contesting in 111 and eight seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates from nine seats.

Life insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line families, superfine rice supply through the PDS to all ration card holders, monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 per eligible woman, are some of the promises rolled out in the BRS manifesto. Congress, which is in direct contest with BRS in 118 seats has promised free 24-hour electricity for agricultural use, mega-recruitment to fill teacher vacancies, ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver and interest-free crop loans up to ₹3 lakh annually. Meanwhile, the BJP is focused on promises in the name of “Sakala Janula Saubhagya Telangana — PM Modi’s Guarantee”.

(With inputs from Agencies)

