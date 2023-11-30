HamberMenu
Live

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE updates | Voting begins in Telangana, 2,290 candidates are in the fray

Polling in Telangana will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 106 constituencies and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in 13 Left Wing Extremism affected areas

November 30, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 07:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officers with their EVMs and other polling materials leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the Telangana Assembly Elections, in Hyderabad on November 29, 2023

Polling officers with their EVMs and other polling materials leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the Telangana Assembly Elections, in Hyderabad on November 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Polling has begun for 119 seats in Telangana, where voters will exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the State. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the State.

There are as many as 2,290 contestants in the fray which includes Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his Minister-son K.T. Rama Rao, State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D. Arvind.

Also read | Religion, caste and success stories in Telangana manifestoes

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. While, as per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena Party are contesting in 111 and eight seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates from nine seats. 

Life insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line families, superfine rice supply through the PDS to all ration card holders, monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 per eligible woman, are some of the promises rolled out in the BRS manifesto. Congress, which is in direct contest with BRS in 118 seats has promised free 24-hour electricity for agricultural use, mega-recruitment to fill teacher vacancies, ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver and interest-free crop loans up to ₹3 lakh annually. Meanwhile, the BJP is focused on promises in the name of “Sakala Janula Saubhagya Telangana — PM Modi’s Guarantee”. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow live updates here:

  • November 30, 2023 07:13
    Visuals of security from outside of a school in Hyderabad
  • November 30, 2023 07:11
    Voting begins in Telangana
  • November 30, 2023 07:08
    Voters wait in queue at MPPS Government High School in Erraboda in Rajendranagar constituency minutes before polling begins

    WhatsApp Image 2023-11-30 at 07.00.25.jpeg

    📸: Serish Nanisetti

  • November 30, 2023 07:06
    Analysis | Bloodline and ballot: when family ties cut through party lines

    At least 20 leading candidates with dynastic legacy are in the fray and these dynasty ties are not limited to one party. Some family ties overflow to the other parties as well. From fathers to sons and daughters, from uncles to nephews and nieces, politics is a ‘relative’ matter for many families in Telangana. 

    Read here to learn how corridors of power in Telangana have often echoed with the footsteps of successive generations, shaping the State’s political landscape

  • November 30, 2023 07:02
    Rise in number of urban voters in Telangana presents a challenge to political parties

    The push of urbanisation in Telangana, especially the western part of Hyderabad, continues apace with Assembly constituencies in the peripheral areas showing a huge spike in the number of voters, the Election Commission of India data shows.

    Read more here on why urban electors present a unique challenge to political parties due to well-known ‘voter apathy’.

  • November 30, 2023 06:47
    Analysis | BJP may force three-cornered contests in a third of Telangana seats; direct BRS-Congress battles in most of the rest

    Telangana is likely to see a three-cornered contest in a third of its constituencies, while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Congress seem to be in a direct fight in the rest, despite the presence of other national parties.

    Read an analysis of the final candidate list that shows that the BJP is making its presence felt in 40 out of 119 Assembly seats, while the Communist parties, BSP, and AIMIM may also split the votes in some seats.

  • November 30, 2023 06:44
    Analysis | Religion, caste and success stories in Telangana manifestoes

    In an election season where sops are the key in Telangana for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Indian National Congress (INC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has added an ingredient of religion.

    As the State goes to vote today, read more here on what these parties have promised in their manifestos.

