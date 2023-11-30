HamberMenu
Election Commission reschedules timeline for exit polls

November 30, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Election Commission has said the exit polls for the five poll-bound States can be published from 5.30 pm.

Election Commission has said the exit polls for the five poll-bound States can be published from 5.30 pm. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 30, 2023, rescheduled the timeline for publication of exit polls for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The Commission now stated that the prohibition to publicise the exit poll results will be till 5.30 p.m. on November 30.

According to its October 31, 2023-notification, the ban was from 7 a.m. of November 7, the day Mizoram and Chhattisgarh went to polls, till 6.30 p.m. of November 30, the day Telangana polls conclude. However, it has now been advanced by an hour.

Madhya Pradesh had the election on November 17 and Rajasthan’s a week later, on November 25.

