Cyberabad police gear up for polls with massive security deployment

November 30, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Police officials from the Cyberabad Commissionerate, which has 3,202 polling stations covering 1,191 polling locations, said that they have made adequate bandobast and security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

Cyberabad Police chief M.Stephen Raveendra said that the commissionerate covers 13 Assembly constituencies under four districts, including Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy and part of Hyderabad with a total of 34,42,219 voters.

“A total of 259 route mobiles are deployed to cover the polling locations. A total of 27 Flying Squad Teams (FST), 24 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and 24 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams are deployed. These teams are working round the clock in three shifts and to ensure strict implementation of guidelines of ECI and to register cases against the MCC violators impartially,” he added.

Quick response mechanism is established to ensure response within five minutes in the urban areas and within eight minutes in rural areas. Officials have also identified 199 polling locations covering 655 polling stations as critical. Sections of paramilitary forces have been deployed at the critical polling stations. As many as 103 Quick Response Teams/Striking Forces, and 40 Special Striking Forces are deployed to ensure incident-free polling.

Total 6,400 personnel of different forces are participating in elections, including 5,200 civil police, 1,200 Armed Reserve (AR) forces, three companies of Telangana State Special Party (TSSP) and 18 companies of central para military forces.

In Cyberabad commissionerate limits alone, ₹99.53 crore worth of gold, silver and diamonds were seized, apart from ₹62.60 crore in cash, liquor worth ₹1.29 crore, narcotics worth ₹3.26 crore, and freebies worth ₹2.57 crore.

“All the polling locations are geo-tagged and CCTV cameras have been installed in critical polling stations. The Cyberabad Whatsapp control and Social Media Monitoring cell will receive complaints from citizens from time to time and address them accordingly,” added the official.