HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS candidate accused of poll code violation in Bellampalli constituency

Durgam Chinnaiah caused a flutter by entering the polling booth with the BRS scarf swathed around his neck

November 30, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
BRS candidate and sitting MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah

BRS candidate and sitting MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah | Photo Credit: Twitter/@DurgamChinnaiah

A picture of the ruling BRS candidate and the sitting MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah wearing the party scarf inside a polling booth in Mancherial district went viral on social media.

Sources said that Mr. Chinnaiah cast his vote at a polling booth in Jendavenkatapur village in Nennel mandal of Bellampalli constituency this morning.

He caused a flutter by entering the polling booth with the BRS scarf swathed around his neck, sources added.

The incident evoked flak from the Opposition parties which termed it as a “clear-cut case of poll code violation”.

The district election authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the facts.

Related Topics

Telangana / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Hyderabad / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.