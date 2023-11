November 30, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - ADILABAD

In a tragic incident, a 78-year-old woman died after she reportedly suffered epileptic seizures at a polling booth in Adilabad district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Thokala Gangamma of Mavala village.

Sources said that she experienced a seizure attack after casting her vote at the local polling booth.

The elderly woman was immediately shifted to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.