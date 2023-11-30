HamberMenu
Charminar closed for public in view of the Telangana State Assembly polling

November 30, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city police officials have asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Hyderabad Circle to close Charminar on November 30.

The letter to the ASI said the in view of the Telangana State Assembly polling day on November 30, the monument has to remain closed.

However, the Golconda fort is still officially open to the public. “As it is not a monument, we have not issued any official orders. However, with Section 144, prohibiting gathering of more than five people, being in effect we have asked the concerned authorities to not allow anyone,” said the police. 

