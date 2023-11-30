Telangana Assembly election | KCR, wife cast vote in Chintamadaka

November 30, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao flew down to Chintamadaka in Siddipet district to cast his vote on November 30 for Telangana Assembly polls.

Accompanied by wife Shoba, Mr. Rao escorted by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao reached the local polling booth to cast their vote.

A long queue was witnessed outside the polling booth. As Mr. Rao entered the place, voters standing in the queue greeted him with folded hands. Mr. Rao too greeted them. Some elderly women tried to rush towards him. A woman was seen falling on his feet.

The Chief Minister is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the Assembly elections.

BRS Working President, Minister @KTRBRS cast his vote at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.



Minister KTR's wife Shailima also cast her vote in the same polling booth..#TelanganaElections2023pic.twitter.com/MolN9ydgg9 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 30, 2023

Mr. Harish Rao, who cast his vote in Siddipet told reporters earlier in the day that positive trend was witnessed in the voting. He urged the urban voters to come out and exercise their franchise. “Please vote for the leaders, under whose care the lives of people are safe. As per the reports, positive voting is happening,” he said.

IT Minister and BRS Working President K T. Rama Rao, who cast his vote in GHMC Community Hall in Nandinagar in Hyderabad made a fervent appeal to the educated voters to come out in large numbers. “I have fulfilled my duty by casting the vote. Now it is your duty to vote,” he appealed.