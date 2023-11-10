Telangana Assembly polls: Know the numbers from previous elections

November 10, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Telangana, the youngest state of India, will have single-phase polling for 119 seats on November 30 with the counting of votes set for December 3 along with other poll-bound states. Of the 119 seats, 19 seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

Telangana is under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi), led by K Chandrashekar Rao. The Congress is the key opposition party while the BJP is looking to establish itself as a key player in the State.

Telangana has a total of 3,17,32,727 voters including 3,17,17,389 general voters, 15,338 service voters, 5,32,990 young voters, 5,06,493 PwD voters and 4,43,943 senior citizens aged over 80. The number of polling booths has increased to 35,356 compared to 32,812 in 2018.

Since the formation of the state in 2014, the BRS has been ruling Telangana. Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats and the majority mark is 60 seats.

In 2018, the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won by a large majority in the 119-member Telangana assembly. TRS won 88 seats, Congress got 19 seats, while the AIMIM got seven seats. Presently, the BRS has 99 seats in the assembly while the Congress has eight MLAs. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and BJP has seven and six MLAs respectively.

BRS dominated with a 46.8% vote share, while Congress received 28.4%. In 2014, BRS had 34% vote share, Congress had 25%, while TDP had 14.6% vote share. However, in 2018, TDP’s share dropped to 3.15%.

Polling percentage in 2018 Assembly elections were 73.37%.

Women represent 5% of the total members of the Telangana Assembly. Of the 119 seats, only 6 are represented by women. In 2018, a total of 140 women contested in the election against 2105 male candidates. Of this, 122 lost contest with forfeiting the deposit.

In the 2018 election, 16 candidates won with a victory margin of less than 5000 votes. Of this, 10 seats went to TRS and 6 went to Congress. In 4 ssembly seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes.