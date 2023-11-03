HamberMenu
Sharmila’s YSR Telangana Party not to contest elections, to support Congress

November 03, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday.

YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila announced that the party will not contest in the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 and extended support to Congress party.

Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday, she said that the party has decided to support Congress as there is a chance to put an end to ‘corrupt and dictatorial’ rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao. Ms. Sharmila said that she does not want to split Congress vote share.

A few months ago, there were speculations of Ms. Sharmila joining hands with Congress either by way or merger or a coalition. However, in October second week, she announced that YSRTP will contest in 119 constituencies. She launched her 4,000 kilometer ‘Maro Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra in October-2021. 

