Rajasthan Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

The counting of votes across all districts of the State will begin at 8 a.m. Elections to 199 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. The election to one seat was postponed following the death of the Congress candidate.

December 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta (unseen) inspected a vote counting centre in Jaipur on December 1, 2023.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta (unseen) inspected a vote counting centre in Jaipur on December 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections that are likely to have more than immediate bearings on the fortunes of both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje of the BJP, will be declared on December 3.

The counting of votes across all districts of the State will begin at 8 a.m. Elections to 199 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. The election to one seat was postponed following the death of the Congress candidate.

Mr. Gehlot is banking on his government’s welfare measures to break the western State’s nearly three-decade practice of the ruling party being voted out in every election. A loss may make the Congress to look beyond the OBC leader, a three-time chief minister, who has not enjoyed the best of equations with his party leadership, while Ms. Raje’s future too will depend on the BJP’s performance.

A lot is also at stake for Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as well, as the results will be a reflection on his political standing, especially in the Chambal-Gwalior region, after joining the BJP as the party looks to turn the tables on the Congress in an area where it had suffered serious reverses in the 2018 polls.

Click on the State’s name for the live updates on election results of Chhattisgarh | Telangana | Madhya Pradesh

