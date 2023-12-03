HamberMenu
2023 Assembly Elections: In three States, BJP leads in 168 seats held by Congress in 2018

In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress won/led in 53 seats held by the BJP in 2018

December 03, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
2023 Assembly Elections: BJP workers celebrate the party’s lead in various States in the Assembly elections

2023 Assembly Elections: BJP workers celebrate the party’s lead in various States in the Assembly elections | Photo Credit: -

With over 75% of the votes counted as of 3.30 pm, a look at the seats held and gained by parties across the three States – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – shows that the BJP gained 168 seats from the Congress while the Congress gained only 53 seats from the BJP. The story will be updated later when all the votes get counted.

The following tables show the gains and holds of various parties. A gain is when a party wins a seat in 2023 that was previously held by another party in 2018. A hold is when a party wins a seat in 2023 that it previously won in 2018.

Table 1 shows the seats gained and held by the BJP and INC+ in Rajasthan in 2023 compared to 2018 elections.

  • Of the 114 seats won/led by the BJP in Rajasthan in 2023 till 3.30 pm, 55 were gained from the Congress while 43 seats were held (won by BJP in 2018 too). Of the 71 seats won/led by the Congress alliance till now, 26 were gained from the BJP and 37 were held (won by Congress in 2018 too).

Table 2 shows the seats gained and held by parties in Chhattisgarh in 2023 compared to 2018 elections.

  • Of the 53 seats won/led by the BJP in 2023, 42 were gained from the Congress. Of the 35 seats won/led by the Congress, only seven were gained from the BJP.

Table 3 shows the seats gained and held by parties in Madhya Pradesh in 2023 compared to 2018 elections.

  • Of the 165 seats won/led by the BJP in 2023, 71 were gained from the Congress while 89 were held. Of the 63 seats won/led by the Congress, only 20 were gained from the BJP.

Table 4 shows the seats gained and held by parties in Telangana in 2023 compared to 2018 elections.

  • In Telangana, of the 64 seats won/led by the Congress in 2023, 46 seats were gained from the BRS, while 14 seats were held. Of the 40 seats won/led by the BRS, only 5 were gained from the Congress, whereas 35 were held (won by BRS in 2018 too).
