Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 | Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat wins Chorasi seat

This was the first official election result from the State where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.

December 03, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
A security personnel stands guard outside a strong room, where EVMs are kept, as counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly polls is underway at a centre, in Jaipur, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

A security personnel stands guard outside a strong room, where EVMs are kept, as counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly polls is underway at a centre, in Jaipur, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

This was the first election result from the State where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.

For live results of Assembly elections: Chattisgarh | Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh| Telangana

According to the Election Commission, Roat won the seat by a margin of 69,166 votes. He secured 1,11,150 votes.

