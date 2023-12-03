Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan results show people with politics of good governance which BJP stands for, says PM Modi

December 03, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

With the BJP registering big wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 3 said the assembly poll results in the three states indicate that the people are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for.

The BJP was set to form the government in the Hindi heartland States of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for." "I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," the Prime Minister said.

I thank the people of these states for their unwavering… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2023

In Telangana, the Congress was set to form the government while the BJP had won or was leading in nine seats.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people." "I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta," he said.