Exit polls show Congress win in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, but differ over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan results

November 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Exit polls results revealed after the Telangana Assembly election concluded on Thursday predicted a Congress victory in the State and Chhattisgarh, but differed over the winner in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram

In Telangana, the exit polls were unanimous in predicting a Congress win, removing the BRS from power for the first time since the formation of the State in 2014. India TV-CNX predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS and two to four for the BJP. The P-Marq poll gave 58-71 to the Congress and 37-51 to the BRS, while News 24-Today’s Chanakya gave 71 to the Congress and 33 to the BRS. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat said the Congress would get 49-59 and the BRS 48-58. The ABP-C Voter poll gave 49-65 to the Congress, 38-54 to the BRS and five to 13 to the BJP.

The Congress was expected to retain Chhattisgarh, though with a lower margin than in 2018, when the party won 68 seats in the 100-member Assembly and the BJP only 15.

The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted 45 seats for the Congress and 41 for BJP, the ABP-C Voter 41-53 and 36-48, News 24-Today’s Chanakya 57 and 33 and India TV-CNX 46-56 and 30-40. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat gave 40-50 to the Congress and 35 to the BJP. P-Marq gave 46-54 to the Congress and 35-42 to the BJP.

In Rajasthan, which is known to vote out the government in every election, the ruling Congress is shown to be giving a tough fight to the BJP.

The India Today-Axis My India and India TV- CNX polls showed the Congress to be ahead in a tight contest. While the first gave the Congress 86-106 seats and and the BJP 80-100, the second gave the Congress 94-104 and the BJP 80-90. News 24- Today’s Chanakya gave a more solid lead of 101 to the Congress over the BJP’s 89.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat predicted 100-110 for the BJP and 90-100 for the Congress and ABP-C Voter 71-91 for the Congress and 94-114 for the BJP. P-Marq gave 69-91 to the Congress and 105-125 to the BJP.

In Madhya Pradesh too, the exit polls differed in predicting a winner. India Today-Axis My India predicted 140-162 for the BJP and 68-90 for the Congress, News 24-Today’s Chanakya 151 and 74, and India TV-CNX 140-159 and 70-89. P-Marq predicted a tight contest giving 103-122 seats to both parties. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat said the BJP would get 106-116 and the Congress 111-121. The ABP-C Voter poll, however, gave a clear majority to the Congress with 113-137 seats and the BJP 88-112.

In Mizoram, India TV-CNX said the MNF would get 14-18, ZPM 12-16, Congress eight to 10 and BJP zero to two, and ABP News-C Voter said the MNF would get 15-21, ZPM 12-18 and Congress two to eight. P Marq gave 14-20 to the MNF, nine-15 to the ZPM, seven to 13 to the Congress, and India Today-Axis My India gave three to seven to the MNF, and 28-35 to the ZPM and two to four to the Congress.