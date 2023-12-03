December 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in which stakes are especially high for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will begin at 8 a.m. on December 3.

Mr. Chouhan is banking on his government’s welfare schemes to stave off the challenge from the Congress. He has been at the helm since 2005 except for a brief period after the 2018 polls when Kamal Nath led a Congress government for about 15 months.

Many exit polls have kept the incumbent BJP ahead of the Congress in what was a straight contest between two main parties. Assembly polls were held in the Madhya Pradesh in a single phase on November 17.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and State Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), the EVMs will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

