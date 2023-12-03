HamberMenu
Live

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

December 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A facility at old central jail for counting of votes in Bhopal on December 2, 2023.

A facility at old central jail for counting of votes in Bhopal on December 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in which stakes are especially high for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will begin at 8 a.m. on December 3.

Mr. Chouhan is banking on his government’s welfare schemes to stave off the challenge from the Congress. He has been at the helm since 2005 except for a brief period after the 2018 polls when Kamal Nath led a Congress government for about 15 months.

Also read | Kamal Nath, Digvijaya not fighting for CM’s chair but for their sons, PM Modi says in M.P.

Many exit polls have kept the incumbent BJP ahead of the Congress in what was a straight contest between two main parties. Assembly polls were held in the Madhya Pradesh in a single phase on November 17.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and State Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), the EVMs will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Get live updates on election results of Chhattisgarh | Telangana | Rajasthan

