HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of hatching conspiracies to win Assembly elections

BJP could not prove anything despite using the Central investigating agencies, he says

November 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greets locals during a road show at Sardarpura ahead of the Assembly elections, in Jodhpur district, on November 23, 2023.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greets locals during a road show at Sardarpura ahead of the Assembly elections, in Jodhpur district, on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 23 accused the Opposition BJP of hatching conspiracies to win the Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by raking up the “red diary” issue and the Mahadev betting app case. Mr. Gehlot said an inquiry should be conducted by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to expose the conspiracy, as the BJP could not prove anything despite using the Central investigating agencies.

Addressing a press conference here on the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly election, Mr. Gehlot said about 50 raids were conducted in the State, but no charges could be proved against any politician or bureaucrat. In Chhattisgarh, the conspiracy was aimed at arresting the Chief Minister but it failed, he added.

Mr. Gehlot said the BJP was in a “desperate condition” in Rajasthan after its failure to topple the State government by horse-trading. He said the BJP was giving full-page advertisements in newspapers containing news clippings of crime cases with the intention to mislead people and hatch new conspiracies.

Mr. Gehlot criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about Sachin Pilot being sidelined in Congress and said he was trying to instigate the State’s Gujjar community, comprising about 8% of the population. “Police firing on Gujjars took place during the BJP rule, in which 72 persons were killed. In the Congress regime, not even a lathi-charge was done and Gujjars received 5% reservation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the number of people who had registered for the seven guarantees of Congress has crossed 1 crore. Leaders like the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States, who were touring Rajasthan during the election campaign, would not be seen after the polling day on November 25, he said.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.