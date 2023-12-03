December 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

The counting of votes polled in the Telangana Assembly elections will begin at 8 a.m. on December 3. Several exit polls predicted a Congress victory, removing the ruling BRS from power for the first time since the formation of the State in 2014.

It will be clear whether the voters preferred the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime for a third term or the “six guarantees” by the Congress worked any miracles or will the BJP play a spoiler in 2023 or if there will be a fractured verdict, by evening.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the Telangana elections, including BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K. T. Rama Rao, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D. Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.

A voter turnout of 71.34% of the eligible 3.26 crore electors was recorded in elections to the 119-member Legislative Assembly on November 30 which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

