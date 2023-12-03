Only PM Modi in people’s hearts, says Amit Shah as BJP leaders react to wins in 3 State Assembly elections

December 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP leaders on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charismatic” leadership and development agenda for the party’s success in three States, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that people have put their stamp of approval on PM Modi's “good governance”.

While party president J.P. Nadda said the victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is a stamp of people’s faith in Mr. Modi's leadership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted the Prime Minister has made the BJP a “lok laadli” (people’s favourite) party.

“It’s only and only Modi ji in the hearts of the people. Today’s election results have proved that days of appeasement and caste politics are over. New India votes on politics of performance,” Mr. Shah said in a post on X.

“I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support,” the Home Minister said, adding “many congratulations to prime minister Shri Narendra Modi on this grand victory of BJP”.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Singh said the “landslide” victory of the BJP in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is a victory of the “charismatic” leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the strong public trust towards the party.

“The way Modi ji has developed an authentic, emotional and intimate relationship with the people of the country and the commitment that the BJP has shown towards public welfare, development and good governance, it has established the BJP as a ‘lok laadli’ party among the people,” he said.

Mr. Singh termed the BJP’s victory in three states as “historic” and also gave its credit to Mr. Nadda’s “organisational skills” as well as collective efforts and hard work of the party workers.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi ji, party president Nadda ji and all the workers for this spectacular victory and express my gratitude to the people of the three states for this mandate and congratulate them,” the Defence Minister said.

BJP chief Nadda hailed the party’s victory and said its a stamp of people’s faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Accepting Telangana defeat

Meanwhile, party leaders accepted the people’s mandate in Telangana where Congress looks to form its government.

“Gratitude to people of Telangana for encouraging support. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana,” Mr. Shah said in a post on X.

“With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state,” he said.

“My heartfelt thanks to the ‘karyakartas’ of BJP Telangana and the state president G Kishan Reddy Ji for their tireless efforts,” Shah added.