Live

Rajasthan Assembly elections polling LIVE updates: Polling gets underway for 199 seats

Due to the death of Congress candidate in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat Gurmeet Singh Koonar, also the sitting MLA, election in this constituency has been adjourned.

November 25, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer, on November 24, 2023.

Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer, on November 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: -

The desert State of Rajasthan is all set to elect members of a new Assembly after a high-pitched campaign which witnessed acrimonious debates and accusations, as well as promises and guarantees. Defending its citadel, the ruling Congress expects to change the trend of the incumbent government being voted out during the last three decades.

Over 5.25 crore voters will seal the fate of 1,862 candidates in the electronic voting machines in 199 of the 200 constituencies, where the polling will be held. Election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur has been postponed because of the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

The Congress has fielded 97 sitting MLAs, including seven Independents and one from the BJP, while the Opposition BJP has given tickets to six Lok Sabha members and one Rajya Sabha member as well as 59 MLAs. The BJP’s decision to field defected Congress MLA Girraj Malinga generated a controversy because of his alleged involvement in the attack on a Dalit engineer.

Editorial | Jaipur gamble: On the Rajasthan Assembly elections

Over 40 rebels of both the Congress and the BJP are in the fray, as they were dissatisfied with the refusal of tickets despite their claims.

Other parties contesting the election are Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Tribal Party, Bharat Adivasi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

  • November 25, 2023 07:17
    Polling begins in Rajasthan
  • November 24, 2023 22:38
    “People will get rid of corrupt govt in Rajasthan”: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form its government in the poll-bound State and said that the people will get rid of the corrupt government. The Union Minister, who is on a visit to his home state, Himachal Pradesh, told reporters that the Lotus (BJP’s election symbol) will bloom in Rajasthan.

    “Voting is going to take place in Rajasthan on November 25, and I have full faith that the state will get rid of a government that is corrupt, discriminates against the youth, and makes false promises. Lotus will bloom again there,” Mr. Thakur said.

    He said that similarly, there is a wave of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where polling was held earlier this month. Speaking on the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the Union Minister said, “In 2014, it was after thirty years that a government was formed with a full majority. In 2019 (elections), the 2014 record was broken. In 2024 we are prepared to break the 2019 record and again BJP will form the government.” On Thursday, the high-voltage election campaign wrapped up in Rajasthan. --ANI

  • November 24, 2023 22:36
    Rajasthan assembly polls 2023: A look at key constituencies, contestants

    Due to the death of the Congress candidate in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who is also the sitting MLA, the election in this constituency has been adjourned. Among the constituencies, all eyes will be on Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, and Churu among others.Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress’ bastion.

    BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting from Jhalarapatan. The party’s heavyweight has been winning the seat since 2003 from here. In 2018, she secured 54 per cent votes, defeating then-Congress leader Manvendra Singh, who is now the BJP’s candidate from the Siwana constituency, which was earlier a part of Barmer and is now included in the newly formed Balotra district.Among the highly discussed seats is Tonk, where Congress’ prominent leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will take on BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta. In 2018, Pilot defeated the BJP’s Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.

    Moreover, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has been pitted against BJP’s Subhash Mehria in the Lachhmangarh constituency. From Udaipur, a BJP’s stronghold since 2003, the fight will be between Tarachand Jain and Congress’ Gourav Vallabh, who has been famous as the Congress party’s national spokesperson.In Jhotwara constituency, BJP has fielded former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore against Congress’ Abhishek Choudhary.

    In 2018, Congress candidate Lalchand Katariya defeated Rathore in this seat.Another key constituency would be Nathdwara, from where the BJP has fielded Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap Singh, against Congress veteran CP Joshi, the current speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.In Jhunjhunu, three-term MLA and Congress leader Brijendra Ola will take on his rival BJP’s Nishit Kumar. In 2018, Ola secured victory with 76,177 votes.

    Another key Assembly segment to feature in the list is the Churu constituency, currently represented by the incumbent BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. This time, the BJP has fielded Harlal Saharan from the constituency against Congress’ Rafiq Mandelia.Notably, the BJP has fielded Rathore from the Taranagar constituency this time.Moreover, the BJP has decided to field the Lok Sabha MP from Alwar, Mahant Balaknath, from Tijara constituency, against Congress candidate Imran Khan.Many rebel candidates of BJP and Congress withdrew their names after persuasion.

    But still, around 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs and party officials.Jhotwara has the highest 18 candidates, followed by Rajgarh-Laxmangarh and Pushkar with 17 each. The lowest number three are contesting in Lalsot. This time 419 candidates are contesting less as compared to the last election. -- ANI

  • November 24, 2023 22:33
    People will give befitting reply: Rajasthan minister on PM’s ‘corruption’ remark

    Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s veiled remarks on allegations of corruption against him, Rajasthan Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said that voters are aware of his development work and will give a befitting reply during elections.

    The Congress MLA from Baran’s Anta said that Modi’s address in the district recently focused more on him than BJP candidates.

    Bhaya was referring to Modi’s remarks during an election rally on Tuesday in which he said, “A Congress MLA has said for a minister - Bhaya re Bhaya, khub khaya’”.

    It was a veiled reference to allegations of corruption levelled by Congress MLA from Kota’s Sangod constituency against the state mines minister.

    “Modi only said ‘Bhaya-Bhaya’ in his rally in Baran. He should have talked about his candidates. Modi has no influence,” the Congress leader told PTI.

    “I have done a lot of development work and people of my constituency know it very well. They will vote for development. People will give a reply to Modi’s allegations during voting on November 25,” he added. -- PTI

  • November 24, 2023 22:30
    Gehlot-Pilot make one last effort to put up an united front

    Making one last effort to put up a united front ahead of the Rajasthan elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted a promotional video from his former Deputy Sachin Pilot referring to him as “Congress’s young leader”. The five years of the Congress government were marked by intense power struggle between the two, bookended by Mr. Pilot’s rebellion of 2020 and 2022 revolt by MLAs supporting Mr. Gehlot.

    Mr. Pilot’s video appealing for votes which was posted on the social media accounts of Chief Minister, comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks that Mr. Pilot’s father Rajesh Pilot was “punished” by the Congress leadership and is now meting the same treatment to him. -- Shobana K. Nair

    Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot make one last effort to put up an united front

  • November 24, 2023 22:28
    Make me win as I am a Rajasthani, says Gehlot taking a jibe at PM Modi, HM Shah

    On the eve of polling in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 24 played the ‘son of the soil’ card as he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saying two “Gujaratis” are touring the state but the people should vote for him as he is a “Rajasthani”.

    Mr. Gehlot recalled that when he was campaigning in Gujarat for assembly elections, Modi had said that a “Marwari has come to Gujarat and wants to win Gujarat assembly elections”.

    The Congress leader also claimed that the prime minister had said where else could he (Modi) go as he was a Gujarati.

    “Two Gujaratis are touring the state and I am a Rajasthani. I would ask the people of Rajasthan where would I go.

    “People of the state are everything to me, so make me win the way people made them win in Gujarat,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters at the Jaipur airport, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s speech during Gujarat assembly polls. -- PTI

  • November 24, 2023 22:26
    Leaders should use restrained language for rivals: Sachin Pilot

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot on November 24 said leaders should use restrained language while criticising their rivals to strengthen democracy.

    He also said a lot has been said against him but he tried not to lose his composure.

    The remarks by Mr. Pilot came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Gurjar’s son who gave his life to the Congress was removed like a fly in milk after the party came to power in Rajasthan, in an apparent reference to Pilot.

    Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who in the past used words like ‘nakara’ and ‘nikamma’ for Pilot following his rebellion in 2020, shared a video message of Pilot in which he is appealing to people to vote for the Congress, on his social media accounts.

    During a media interaction in Tonk, a reporter pointed out that as the polling nears, Sachin Pilot has become “laadla” (dear) of PM Modi and CM Gehlot.

    Responding to it, Mr. Pilot said that one should become the “laadla” of the public.

    “The relationship that is established through sacrifice, dedication and service while being among the people is the biggest asset of a leader and I am working in that direction. This is my ‘sanskar’ (values) since childhood,” he said.

    “A lot has been said and a lot has been alleged. I tried not to lose my composure and to use dignified language in public. To strengthen democracy, even the opponents should use a restrained language if they want to criticize,” Mr. Pilot said without taking any name. -- PTI

