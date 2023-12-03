HamberMenu
Assembly elections results 2023 | People have endorsed PM Modi's leadership, rejected Congress' false promises BJP

With the trends giving the BJP a lead in three States in the Assembly elections, the party on Sunday said people had endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and rejected the Congress’ ‘false promises’.

December 03, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

PTI
People have endorsed PM Modi's leadership, rejected Congress' false promises BJP.

People have endorsed PM Modi’s leadership, rejected Congress’ false promises BJP. | Photo Credit: ANI

With the trends giving the BJP a lead in three States in the Assembly elections, the party on Sunday said people had endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and rejected the Congress’ ‘false promises’. Results show that people accepted Mr. Modi's "guarantee of delivering on guarantees", Union Minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi said.

For live results of Assembly elections: Chattisgarh | Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh| Telangana

The BJP has been pitching "Modi's guarantee" as a counter to the Congress' plank of welfare guarantees.

Mr. Joshi, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in the Union Cabinet, said if the Opposition disrupted Parliament's upcoming Winter session starting Monday, it would face worse results than what has come now.

CM candidate in Rajasthan

On when the name of the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan would be decided, Mr. Joshi said it would happen "very soon and smoothly".

BJP leader from Rajasthan and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'magic' had not worked in the desert State.

On the poll results in Telangana where the Congress was set to emerge victorious, Mr. Joshi said the party benefited from anti-incumbency against the BRS and that the BJP needed to grow further there.

