Rajasthan election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 200 constituencies of Rajasthan.

December 03, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate early leads for the party in Rajasthan state elections in Jaipur on Dec. 3, 2023.

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate early leads for the party in Rajasthan state elections in Jaipur on Dec. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

For more than three decades, the voters in Rajasthan have never re-elected a ruling party, and 2023 is no different. The BJP has wrest power from Congress

More than 68% voter turnout was recorded in the Rajasthan Assembly elections on November 25, with polling passing off peacefully barring a few stray incidents of violence. Defending its citadel, the ruling Congress expects to change the trend of the incumbent government being voted out during the last three decades.

Also read: Rajasthan Election Results 2023 | Magic has ended in Rajasthan: Union Minister takes dig at Ashok Gehlot as BJP takes lead

Election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur has been postponed because of the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

