December 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

The results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which most pollsters have predicted will be a tough contest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, will be declared on December 3.

Polls were held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for the 90-member Assembly. Voter turnout stood at 76.31%, which was slightly lower than the 76.88% recorded in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Counting of votes will start from 8 a.m. Tight security arrangements have been made in all counting centres in all 33 districts, including the ones affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), officials said.

A total of 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T. S. Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

