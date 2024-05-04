BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri, claims that the way the Congress guarantee schemes are being projected is completely different from the manner in which they are actually being implemented on the ground.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Bommai maintained that there is a ‘counter-effect’ of guarantees because of the ‘improper’ manner in which they are being implemented. He also alleged that the State is suffering because the Congress government is implementing massive guarantee schemes without proper preparations.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are an MLA. What made you contest the Lok Sabha elections?

Why should I not enter the Lok Sabha? I want to use all the rich experience from Karnataka at the Centre for the sake of development of the State and the country.

What are the main issues in these elections?

The poll issues are all Prime Minister Narendra Modi-centric. Those who are desperate to come back to power at the Centre are opposing him.

What is the political impact of the Congress government’s guarantee schemes?

The way the guarantee schemes are being projected is completely different from the manner in which they are actually being implemented on the ground. For example, the Congress had promised 10 kg of rice. But they are able to provide only five kg. They promised 200 units of power to all the households. I challenge this government to claim that they have given 200 units to even 1% of households in Karnataka. Under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, only 30% of the registered women heads of families are getting ₹2,000 per month. Another major poll promise of Yuva Nidhi under which unemployment doles are to be given, has remained a non-starter. With respect to free bus service for women, there are several problems, as the transport authorities are abruptly cancelling services in various areas. The students, who have to regularly use bus services, are being put to hardship due to such cancellations and the increase in passengers.

What about work on development projects?

No new development work has been taken up in any Assembly constituency throughout the State. The ruling Congress MLAs themselves are openly expressing resentment. During these elections, they have been saying that it is difficult for them to go to the people as nothing has been done in the last 10 to 11 months.

What is your take on the Congress accusing the BJP government at the Centre of meting out injustice to Karnataka in devolution of funds and drought relief?

It is a political strategy to cover up their failure in handling finances and fighting drought. If you take away ₹52,000 crore (for guarantee schemes) from the capital expenses, how can you sustain it? They should have prepared themselves very well for this kind of a massive guarantee scheme.