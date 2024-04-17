‘The Congress government in Karnataka will emerge stronger after elections’

Even as a perceived turf war is on between Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy over leadership of the Vokkaliga community, the former says that he is not just “one community’s leader” but works on a larger canvas as a State Congress leader. The Hindu caught up with the leader, who has been travelling the length and breadth of Karnataka in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, who said that party will secure more than 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State this time.

Excerpts from an interview:

There seems to be an endless war-of-words over Vokkaliga leadership between you and Mr. Kumaraswamy, which has now descended to a very personal level. What is at the root of this animosity between two people who once called themselves jodettu (a pair of bullocks in harness)?

See, I am not just a Vokkaliga leader. I am not the leader of any one single community. I am a Congress leader, the State Congress president. I was born in the Vokkaliga caste and brought up in it, that’s all. There is no jaathi (caste) for me but only neethi (principles). He [Mr. Kumaraswamy] has crossed a level. When there is action, there will be a reaction. There are more things to come, since he has questioned the self-respect of women [by saying they have gone astray because of guarantee schemes].

It seems that DK brothers are the main target for the Opposition in the Bengaluru Rural constituency. What is your response?

The stronger we are, the more enemies we have. Those criticising us are always afraid of us. We won elections [Assembly] single-handedly. That explains the fear.

According to your assessment, how many seats will the Congress win? How do you gauge the voters’ mood as you travel across constituencies?

Now, I am beginning to tour the entire State. I went to north Karnataka only to attend filing of nomination papers of our candidates. Seeing is believing. I will finish one more round. We are hopeful of getting 20 seats. Tell me why people should vote for the BJP. The ‘double-engine’ government during the BJP regime in the State has not implemented a single irrigation or water project. No clearance was given to the Mekedatu project and no funds were given to the Upper Bhadra project. Our water, our rights...

Will you promise to implement Mekedatu and Mahadayi water projects if the INDIA bloc comes to power?

The Mekedatu project has multiple benefits. Besides a hydro project at the balancing reservoir, it will cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. It will ensure water to Tamil Nadu during distress years. I have already opened an office related to the Mekedatu project in Kanakapura. We are ready to give revenue land for the loss of forest land. I have called a tender for implementing the Mahadayi project. But the Centre should give environment clearance to the project.

What about the continuation of five guarantees after the Parliament elections?

Of course, all the five guarantees will continue. I am sure that the NDA will not come to power again. The Opposition in the State is threatening abolition of guarantees. The Opposition is blackmailing us and you [the people]. The ‘guarantees’ will continue not only for the next four years but for five more years after [another five-year term after 2028], totally nine years.

Congress promises to conduct a caste census in its poll manifesto. But why do you seem to be opposed to the caste census conducted by your own government?

The caste census has to be done by conducting a door-to-door survey. All individuals and households across Karnataka should be covered in the survey. Each house is to be recorded. It cannot be a sample survey of a few households.

There is also speculation that the results will have a bearing on the equations with the ruling Congress here. How will results impact equations in Karnataka’s Congress government?

We have won 136 seats. Our Congress government is strong. Elections will have no impact. The Congress government in Karnataka will emerge stronger after elections.