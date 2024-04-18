BJP and PM Modi consciously masking future of Bengaluru to woo investments to cities in Gujarat and UP: D.K. Suresh

April 18, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, Congress MP D. K. Suresh has fired a fresh salvo at the BJP central leadership by accusing it of casting a shadow on the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka by “consciously” hindering their development to help woo investments to cities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Suresh, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that the brand value of Bengaluru has been diminishing in the last 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Suresh, who had earlier remarked that there will be no other choice left but to ask for a separate south Indian country if the Centre continues to ignore this region in terms of devolution of central funds, questioned the contribution of the BJP government at the Centre, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the development of Bengaluru.

Excerpts from the interview:

You have represented Bengaluru Rural for three consecutive times. What according to you are your major achievements? I have completely and effectively used the MPLAD funds. I have given priority for the rural irrigation projects and lake filling works. To increase groundwater table in this parched area, more than 3,000 check dams have been built under MNREGA scheme. The region did not have Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya though it was represented by two former Chief Ministers H. D. Deve Gowda and H. D. Kumaraswamy. I have got these institutes to the constituency. When Mr. Shivakumar was energy minister, 35 power stations have been built here besides providing High voltage distribution system to 1.20 lakh persons under which two farmers will share a transformer so that they get quality power for their IP sets. What are the main issues for these polls? I am seeking votes on the basis of my performance and five guarantee schemes of our government. I have committed myself to completing the ongoing and planned irrigation and multi-village drinking water works to provide piped water supply to all. I have also assured people of 25 to 30 villages around Bengaluru of ensuring regular Cauvery water supply by this year end. Bengaluru city areas like Rajarajeshwarinagar too are suffering from depletion of groundwater level as the local authorities have closed down portions of various tanks in the garb of development. Hence we want to take up a project to inter-link and also fill up 185 tanks in Bengaluru on the lines of tank filling initiative in rural areas. The tanks are being identified and DPR is being prepared. You were the one who began “My tax – My right” campaign of the Congress government in Karnataka. You are using this issue in your poll campaign too. Can you tell more about this? When I referred to it, I was only trying to draw the attention on injustice done to Karnataka and other South Indian states. But the BJP projected it as though I am seeking division of the country. We have given the Centre nearly ₹ 24 lakh crore tax in the last 10 years, but received only ₹ 2.92 lakh crore for development in return. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing only lip sympathy towards development of Karnataka in the last 10 years. For example, Kalasabanduri Nala drinking water project has not gone forward despite Supreme Court’s clearance while Upper Bhadra Project has not progressed. The Centre has not come forward to support Yettinahole drinking water project though Bengaluru city may get two to three tmc ft of water from it. The PM and people of the entire country know that Bengaluru city, which has provided employment to people from all over the country, is facing water shortage. But they are yet to clear Mekedatu balancing reservoir project which would help tackle Bengaluru’s drinking water problem. Bengaluru has got a raw deal though we are the second highest tax payers in the country. What is the contribution of the PM for development of Bengaluru? Though they say they have given sub-urban railway, there is no mention about funding from their side. They do not have much contribution even towards Bengaluru Metro as nearly 90 per cent of cost has to be borne by the state. The BJP central leadership and Prime Minister are indirectly masking the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka. The city’s brand value is getting diminished every year in the last 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre. They want the cities in Gujarat and UP to develop at the cost of Bengaluru by obstructing its development so that they can woo investments from here. Already, they are forcing companies in Bengaluru to set up units in Gujarat also. He refers to even small things with concern in his Man ki baath. But Bengaluru’s water and garbage problems have not attracted his attention. Why the prime minister should not call a meeting of officers concerned and constitute a high power committee along with funding to tackle the city’s garbage problem? All the IT & BT industries and industrialists have been complaining about Bengaluru city’s traffic woes. But the Centre has done nothing to resolve traffic problem in core areas. While Karnataka got approval for only 1,600 kms of national highway in the last 10 years, Maharahstra and UP got approvals for 12,000 kms and 4,500 kms in the same period.