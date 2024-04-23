Three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. C. Mohan is seeking re-election from Bengaluru Central constituency. The Hindu caught up with him for a chat amidst his busy campaign schedule.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Having served 3 terms, are you facing anti-incumbency? Also, how do you win as a BJP candidate in a constituency dominated by minorities?

I am a performer, and I have been accessible to my voters all these years. So, I am not facing anti-incumbency. I am a person who takes all communities along. Everyone votes for me based on my performance.

What are your achievements? What will you focus on if you win again?

In the first term, I couldn’t do much as the UPA, led by Congress, was in power. In the last two terms, I have worked hard for coordination between Union and State governments. I ensured that the suburban rail project takes off. Prime Minister did the groundbreaking ceremony for a project that was conceived around 40 years ago. Work on two lines has begun. There were many hurdles for the Byappanahalli-Whitefield line of Namma Metro, which also I have worked hard to smoothen. This time, I will complete the suburban rail project, new metro lines and rejuvenation of lakes.

Commuters are unhappy over delays in both suburban and metro projects.

While Central Government sanctions and funds these projects, the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) executing these projects are headed by officers of the State Government. All the three city MPs have been demanding appointment of a full-time Managing Director to KRIDE, which is executing the suburban rail project. But the State Government hasn’t made the appointment. Central Government has provided sanctions and funds on time. and hence, cannot be blamed for the delay.

The constituency houses the city’s tech corridor, which are reeling from a severe water crisis. The Congress has accused BJP MPs of not getting clearance for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir, which they argue would prevent such a crisis. Why hasn’t the Union Government cleared the project?

Let Congress convince the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to withdraw their objections to Mekedatu project. The Union Government will clear the project in no time.

Bengaluru Central constituency has a significant population of urban poor. Won’t the State Government’s guarantee schemes impact your chances this time?

Owing to these schemes, development has come to a standstill in Bengaluru. In the last 11 months, this government has not taken up any development work in the city. This government has no money to even fill potholes.

Are you seeking votes in the name of P.C. Mohan or Narendra Modi?

I am asking people to vote for me, and also proudly asking votes based on the achievements of the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi-led government. Can Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seek votes in the name of Rahul Gandhi? Congress leaders are jealous that we have a towering national leader like Mr. Modi.