PM Modi says Congress is looking for new pretext for impending defeat after court ruling on EVMs

April 28, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling that upheld the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress which always blamed EVMs for its electoral defeats is now searching for a fresh excuse for its impending defeat in the 2024 elections.

“Whenever the Congress lost elections, it blamed EVMs. It found fault with EVMs for everything. Congress leaders chanted the EVMs mantra throughout the elections. However, the Supreme Court has recently slapped them on the issue,” he said.

“Till now, they somehow used EVMs for boosting the morale of their party workers. After the Supreme Court ruling, they cannot use the EVMs issue anymore. The entire Congress is now preparing to find a new pretext for its defeat in the elections,” Mr. Modi said at a public meeting in Davangere on Sunday.

Training his guns at the Congress government in the State, Mr. Modi said that the previous BJP government led Karnataka forward whereas the current Congress government is dragging it backwards.

“The Congress is determined to break the unity of the country and apply the brakes on development initiatives. The work that the B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai governments have done for the progress of Karnataka is being spoiled by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress,” he said.

Five PMs?

Stating that the country will see political instability if the Congress-led INDI Alliance is voted to power, Mr. Modi said that the INDI Alliance parties have a formula of sharing power on rotation basis.

“I have now learnt that the INDI Alliance parties have devised a formula of sharing the Prime Ministerial post on rotation basis. One Prime Minister for one year and there will be five Prime Ministers in the five-year term, if they are elected to power. Do you see any future for you and your children? Please don’t waste your valuable votes for them,” he said.

Gayathri Siddeshwar and Basavaraj Bommai, BJP candidates in Davangere and Haveri constituencies, respectively, were among the dignitaries who shared the dais with the Prime Minister.