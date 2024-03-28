‘You will see a very serious and deepened crisis in Congress government after Lok Sabha poll results’

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of “communalising the State’s secular fabric through anti-Hindu agenda”, BJP election in charge for the State Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has predicted that the Congress government in Karnataka will face “serious internal conflict” soon after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Agarwal, who is the party’s national general secretary, said the internal conflict had already begun in the government and that it would grow bigger soon after the Lok Sabha election.

Excerpts from the interview:

How is the party planning to put behind the bitterness of its miserable defeat in the 2023 Assembly election and instil confidence among its cadre ahead of the Lok Sabha election?

In 2023, we failed strategically as a narrative was created saying that we are a “40% commission government” because of one case. Now, the court itself has absolved the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of the charges [in connection with a contractor ending his life]. Every election has different issues and the Lok Sabha election, particularly, is fought on different issues than those in Assembly election. People are now trying to forget the Assembly election results ... we are waiting to make up for the defeat in the Assembly election through a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Similarly, there are several national issues that have attracted the attention of the people of Karnataka. For example, they know the measures taken by the Narendra Modi government to ensure normalcy in Kashmir. They are more happy than people of Uttar Pradesh with respect to construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. At the same time, they know that the Congress regime has turned the atmosphere in the State into hell due to its anti-Hindu policies. The Congress government is taxing Hindu temples ...

Will the party’s poll prospects get hit due to the undercurrent of dissidence after announcing the candidates?

Dissidence is over now. I don’t see any significant dissidence anywhere, including Shivamogga. Mr. Eshwarappa is presently angry that his son missed out on the party ticket. But I am confident that he will stop opposing us after he knows the other side of the story and the things that we are worried about him. He has given a lot of time to the party. We are set to accommodate his son.

Why is everyone blaming B.S. Yediyurappa? Did he have a major role in deciding the names of candidates?

It is not proper to blame Mr. Yediyurappa as our process of selecting candidates is elaborate. However, only powerful leaders get the blame in such situations, as only they can consume the poison coming out of such situations, like Lord Shankara did.

What are the main election issues for Karnataka?

The performance of the Modi government in the last 10 years and anti-Karnataka stand of the Congress government are the main poll issues.

The Congress is communalising Karnataka’s secular politics and trying to instigate Hindus against Muslims. The recent worry is resurfacing of terrorism in Bengaluru in the form of the attack on The Rameshwaram Cafe. While Bengaluru is reeling under water shortage, the government is giving away Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu to please its leader Rahul Gandhi.

How do you plan to counter the popularity of the guarantee schemes of the Congress government?

Karnataka’s people, particularly farmers, are not politically stupid to understand that the Congress government has stopped ₹4,000 being given to farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and diverted this amount to the guarantees. The farmers’ suicides have increased by 5.3% under the Congress regime because of its anti-farmer policies.

In how many constituencies, will the coalition with the JD(S) benefit the BJP?

The alliance with the JD(S) is not just for getting a favourable voting pattern for the Lok Sabha polls. It is for the larger interest of Karnataka people on a long-term basis to ensure that normalcy returns to the State. We have to free Karnataka from the clutches of the Congress by ensuring its defeat. Our alliance with the JD(S) will continue till we restore Karnataka to its normalcy.

Will the Lok Sabha elections have any political impact on Karnataka?

Definitely. Not many are interested to contest the LS polls from the Congress. The highest number of Ministers’ children are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka as they are being forced by the party leadership. Once they lose, a serious internal fight will grip the Congress. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will look down upon these powerful Ministers if they lose and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is waiting for an opportunity to throw Siddaramaiah out. You will see a very serious and deepened crisis in the Congress government after the Lok Sabha election results. The game has already begun, with several legislators threatening to quit over the Kolar ticket issue.

Do you foresee the possibility of the Congress government in Karnataka collapsing after the LS polls?

We want this government to continue for the remaining term of four years. But if it falls due to its own contradictions, then we cannot help it. In the next Assembly elections, they will not be in a position to cross even a double-digit mark.