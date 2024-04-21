‘Gratitude factor is likely to work in my favour’

April 21, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, former head of State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, has entered the fray as the BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bengaluru Rural leading to a tough competition in the upcoming elections. A bastion of the Congress, this constituency has attracted attention as Dr. Manjunath is making his political debut by taking on three-term MP D.K. Suresh.

In an interview with The Hindu, he speaks about the circumstances that led to his entry into politics. He describes his plunge into politics as the ‘people’s choice’. Being the son-in-law of the JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Dr. Manjunath is contesting on the BJP ticket rather than the JD(S).

Excerpts from the interview:

Even though you are from a political family, you had kept yourself away from politics. From the corridors of healthcare to politics - how do you describe your journey? Was there any compulsion?

There was no compulsion. It was all because of people’s encouragement. I had not imagined even in my wildest dreams that I would enter politics. Following my reputation in cardiac care, people who met me wherever I was felicitated after my retirement, suggested I contest polls. It was people’s choice that my administrative and professional skills should be made available to the whole nation. Although I was reluctant initially, I gave in to their demand as I consider both medicine and politics as a service to people. At the same time, the BJP high command approached me to be their candidate.

Why did you choose to join the BJP rather than contest on a JD(S) ticket, despite your father-in-law being the party’s supremo? How will your ideology match with the BJP?

Since the JD(S) and the BJP are in alliance, choosing the constituency and party was not in my hands. Senior leaders from both the parties, including Mr. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, discussed and decided on my candidature. While the JD(S) has a good hold over rural segments in my constituency, people are in favour of the BJP in urban areas. I am their alliance candidate and workers from both the parties are working unitedly for me. On ideology differences, there are people with a secular mindset even in the BJP. My ideology will not change.

Is your medical background helping you in connecting with people?

My reputation and service in healthcare alone is not going to take me to the goal post. It has given me a kickstart. I have a proven record of serving the people through my profession spanning over 35 years. I have interacted with over 75 lakh people during my tenure at Jayadeva. Wherever I am going during my campaign, I am meeting at least 10-15 people who were provided cardiac care during my tenure. I feel there is a gratitude factor that will work in my favour. Besides, I am noticing that people of the constituency are desiring for a change.

You are contesting against a three-term MP. What are your chances?

In 2019 when the Congress candidate won, the party was in alliance with the JD(S). Then the BJP candidate had polled 6.7 lakh votes and lost by around two lakh votes. This time, the JDS is in alliance with the BJP and I feel I have a mathematical advantage. Besides, there is a strong feeling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get a third term.

If elected, what are the key healthcare priorities you will advocate for in your political career?

If elected, I have a vision of advocating for the Jayadeva model to be adopted in other national healthcare institutions. The Ayushman Bharat scheme needs to be strengthened and cardiac disease that contributes to over 35% of deaths in the country needs to be considered as a disease of national importance, similar to cancer. Overall, primary and secondary healthcare need to be strengthened.

You have performed around 55,000 cardiac interventions in your career. Will you not miss your profession?

B.C. Roy in whose memory India celebrates National Doctors’ Day was the Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was seeing patients for a few hours at least twice a week even after entering politics. I will continue my professional work. I will continue to perform cardiac interventions.