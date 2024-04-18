GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Sowmya Reddy: We are equally committed as men in politics

Sowmya Reddy of the Congress is battling against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya for Bengaluru South

April 18, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

Sowmya Reddy is the Congress candidate contesting from Bengaluru South. Bengaluru votes during the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls, on April 26.

Bengaluru South is one of the biggest constituencies in Karnataka and in what has been touted as the “revenge election,” Ms. Reddy is battling against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya for this seat.

While in transit to the next leg of her campaign, she talked to The Hindu about her connect with the constituents, sexism in politics, and her life in Bengaluru, among other things.

Read more:  Definitely possible to break BJP fortress in South Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy  

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

