Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, who is the BJP’s Vokkaliga face in Karnataka, accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to reduce the Lok Sabha elections to the level of Assembly polls as the Congress cannot compete with the BJP on national issues.

In an interview with The Hindu, he points out that the Congress’ poll narrative in Karnataka does not mention national issues, or its own national leaders, fearing that they cannot be compared with BJP stalwarts.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are the main poll issues in Karnataka?

People want a stable government at the Centre, national security, country’s development and strong international relations. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to reduce these Lok Sabha elections to the level of Assembly polls as his party cannot compete on these issues. He is not bringing in any national issues or the Congress national leaders into the poll narrative as the Congress seems to have decided that its national leaders are not on par with BJP leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

What do you say about the Congress projecting the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as a battle between the Modi model and Congress model of development?

Is there any development in Karnataka now to call it a development model? The Congress government in Karnataka does not have money to pay even the incentive of ₹800 crore towards milk farmers.

Generally, after setting aside funds for committed expenditure in the State budget, we would be left with only a small quantum of funds for development that would trigger growth in GDP. But now, there is no money left for development in the budget, as ₹52,000 crore is earmarked for guarantee schemes. We are set to face a drought of development in the days to come. This will take years to recover.

Similarly, stopping the additional allocation of ₹4,000 per family that was being paid by the State, along with Kisan Samman Nidhi of the Centre, and cuts in number of hours of supply of three-phase power have hit agricultural operations. The Congress government does not have money to either invest in new power projects or buy additional power.

What is your view on the Congress’ guarantee schemes?

In the beginning, there was enthusiasm among people about them. Now, women have realised that the money is being taken away from the pockets of their husbands to pay for the guarantees. For example, there is an increase in various service charges, including those related to Revenue Department, and taxes on various products, including liquor, which would hit the families that are getting guarantees.

What is your take on Congress accusing the BJP government at the Centre of showing step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka in devolution of funds and giving drought relief assistance?

The Narendra Modi government has given ₹3,245 crore as drought relief to Karnataka, which is the highest compensation received by the State so far. Karnataka had sought a total of ₹44,000 crore in drought relief from the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre (2004-14). As against this, the State had got only ₹3,579 crore. In the last 10 years (2014-24), Karnataka had sought total drought assistance of ₹25,000 crore from the Narendra Modi government. As against this, the State has got a total of ₹16,000 crore. This clearly demolishes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations that the Modi government has meted out injustice to Karnataka.

The Congress government has emptied its resources to fund the guarantee schemes. Hence, out of desperation, it is pointing an accusing finger at the Centre.

Will the Lok Sabha poll results have any impact on the Congress government in Karnataka?

Definitely. There is already infighting in the Congress government, which is evident from the remarks of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar during the campaign about the post of CM. Soon after the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress high command is likely to replace Mr. Siddaramaiah as chief minister.

How many Lok Sabha seats will the BJP win in Karnataka?

We will win more than 24 Lok Sabha seats (of the total 28) in the State.

How will you strengthen the party after the Lok Sabha polls?

After the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will launch a statewide campaign to create public awareness about failures of the Congress government, and how it is detrimental to the growth and development of Karnataka.