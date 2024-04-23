GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Rajeev Gowda: ‘Central government has been very unfair and unjust to Karnataka’

Watch | Rajeev Gowda: ‘Central government has been very unfair and unjust to Karnataka’

The AICC national spokesperson will be contesting from the Bengaluru North constituency

April 23, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

K C Deepika
K.C. Deepika

M.V. Rajeev Gowda is contesting from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency for the general elections. The Congress leader has been the AICC national spokesperson and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress from Karnataka in 2014.

He will up against BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje, as Bengaluru goes to polls on Friday, April 26. The constituency is one of the fastest growing and with the highest number of voters in Karnataka.

Midway through hectic campaigning in his first direct elections, he stopped over for a chat at The Hindu office in Bengaluru to talk about the Congress’ chances at breaking the Bengaluru jinx; his plans for the city if elected; whether the “Modi factor” exists this time, and what he feels about being called as “Karnataka’s Shashi Tharoor”.

Read more:  If you spot the Modi effect, let me know, says Congress’ Bengaluru North candidate Rajeev Gowda 

Interview: KC Deepika

Video: Ravichandran N., K. Murali Kumar

Production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.