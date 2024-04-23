Watch | Rajeev Gowda: ‘Central government has been very unfair and unjust to Karnataka’

April 23, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

M.V. Rajeev Gowda is contesting from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency for the general elections. The Congress leader has been the AICC national spokesperson and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress from Karnataka in 2014.

He will up against BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje, as Bengaluru goes to polls on Friday, April 26. The constituency is one of the fastest growing and with the highest number of voters in Karnataka.

Midway through hectic campaigning in his first direct elections, he stopped over for a chat at The Hindu office in Bengaluru to talk about the Congress’ chances at breaking the Bengaluru jinx; his plans for the city if elected; whether the “Modi factor” exists this time, and what he feels about being called as “Karnataka’s Shashi Tharoor”.

Interview: KC Deepika

Video: Ravichandran N., K. Murali Kumar

Production: Ravichandran N.