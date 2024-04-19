April 19, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting

A voter turnout of about 60% was recorded in the initial hours of polling on April 19 in phase one of 2024 Lok Sabha electionscovering 102 constituencies across 17 States and four Union Territories amidst sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal and an IED blast in Chhattisgarh that left a CRPF commandant injured.

Voter turnout in all 39 constituencies in T.N.

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections as the BJP’s ambition to emerge as a force challenging Dravidian parties in the State will be tested. The BJP drew a blank in 2019.

Arvind Kejriwal being denied his medicines in jail as part of a larger conspiracy: Atishi

“It is possibly the first time in independent India’s history that a person in judicial custody is being stopped from taking medicine,” AAP leader Atishi said on April 19, a day after ED claimed in court is eating foods high in sugar, including mangoes and sweets, every day, despite having Type 2 diabetes, in order to raise his blood sugar level “This is not a gangster or a terrorist, but a person who has been elected thrice by the people of Delhi as the Chief Minister,” Ms. Atishi said on April 19

Lok Sabha election | CRPF jawan on poll duty killed in accidental explosion of grenade launcher shell in Chhattisgarh

A 32-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district was killed on April 19 when a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) exploded accidentally, police said. The incident took place near Galgam village under Usoor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation half a kilometer away from a polling booth, said an official.

PM Modi at Amroha rally: ‘Previous govts cheated SC, ST, OBC communities in name of social justice’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 accused previous governments of cheating SC, ST and OBC communities in the name of social justice, and said he was working to fulfil the dreams of Jyotiba Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh. The prime minister also took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, saying the “do shehzade ki jodi” has been rejected by people.

Forests a national asset and a major contributor to financial wealth, SC judgment

The Supreme Court asserted in a judgment that forests in India are a national asset and a major contributor to the nation’s financial wealth. “It is the spirit of the forest that moves the earth,” a Bench headed by Justice M.M. Sundresh observed in a judgment based on appeal filed by the State of Telangana against a High Court decision “graciously gifting” forest land to a private person. The State’s forest officials, expected to preserve the forest, had made matters worse by filing conflicting affidavits in court about the nature of the land in question. The apex court ordered ₹5 lakh in costs from both the State government and the private persons. The State was asked to open an enquiry against its own forest officials.

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till April 30

Air India on April 19 said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till April 30 amid tensionsin the Middle East. The airline operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

Violence breaks out in Inner Manipur constituency on polling day

Despite stringent security arrangements, violence marred voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur constituency on April 19. Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment. Three people are reportedly injured, prompting authorities to swiftly reinforce security measures in the area.

Shashi Tharoor interview | ‘Only guarantee we have got from Modi is that his promises will all be broken’

Shashi Tharoor, writer, former United Nations diplomat and sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, is seeking a fourth term in the Lower House from Thiruvananthapuram in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Tharoor is a Central Working Committee (CWC) member of the Congress party. He has been locked in a tight electoral fight, bitter war of words and retaliatory legal proceedings with the BJP candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Left’s Pannian Raveendran is the third major candidate in the fray in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Africans attack Bengaluru police to rescue suspected drug-dealer in Rajanakunte

A group of Africans allegedly assaulted sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police, who were in the process of arresting one of them for drug peddling, and also local police personnel who came to rescue their colleagues at Mavallipura, near Rajanukunte on the outskirts of the city, on the night of April 18. Four police personnel sustained minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Centre asks FSSAI to probe claim of Nestle adding sugar to baby products

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Friday said it has asked the food safety regulator FSSAI to investigate the composition of Nestle’s Cerelac baby cereals sold in India, amid a global report that claimed the company was adding higher sugar content in the product. “We have written to the FSSAI to take cognizance of the report on Nestle’s baby product,” Consumer Affairs Secretary and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chief Nidhi Khare told PTI.

Asian Olympic Games qualifier | Wrestlers Punia, Sujeet miss qualifiers due to flight delay caused by Dubai weather

In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country’s best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the weigh-in on time as their flight arrived late in the Kyrgyzstan capital owing to bad weather in Dubai. While both Punia and Sujeet eventually managed to reach Bishkek after being stranded at the Dubai international airport due to incessant rain and flooding, they could not report for the mandatory weigh-in on time, according to sources.

IPL - 17 | Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹12 lakhs for his team maintaining a slow over rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing 78 off 53 deliveries, posted a competitive 192/7 and then dismissed PBKS, despite Ashutosh Sharma’s stunning 28-ball 61 and Shashank Singh’s 41, for 183 in 19.1 overs.

Preparing for third Olympics at 34, Ashwini Ponnappa in no mood to slow down

Ashwini Ponnappa has been around for a long while now but the 34-year-old has no plans of slowing down. Preparing for her third Olympics in a sport as demanding as badminton can be gruelling. To do so in doubles, with a partner almost 15 years younger, is unheard of. Ashwini isn’t bothered. “There is no Olympic medal yet, it’s a dream to be there and I am grateful that I have an opportunity to give it a shot at this point of my career. (But) there are quite a few (empty) slots that can be filled (in the medal cabinet),” she said in an interaction with The Hindu on Friday, making it clear that retirement was not on her mind any time soon.

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in bank fraud case; to walk out of jail after four years

A special court in Mumbai on April 19 granted bail to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in the ₹466.51 crore bank fraud case, paving the way for him to walk out of jail after four years. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in March 2020 in a money laundering case, and he has been booked in eight cases related to fraud at the bank. The banker has now secured bail in all the cases.

K. Nalini, resident of Sri Lankan refugee camp in Tiruchi, becomes first from her community to vote

Friday, April 19, 2024, was a special day for K. Nalini, as the 38-year-old homemaker from the Kottapattu camp for Sri Lankan refugees in Tiruchi district, became the first naturalised Indian national from her community to exercise her franchise at the booth at St. Lourdes Primary School. “My only hope is for my family and children to be able to progress and live without fear in India, as Indians,” Ms. Nalini told The Hindu. “The Tamil Nadu government has taken good care of the 450 families in our camp, by providing free electricity, water and medical aid, but the lack of official identity papers remains a stumbling block for many of the older residents,” she added.

Hamas slams U.S. veto of Palestinian U.N. membership bid

Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned on April 19 the U.S. veto that ended a long-shot Palestinian bid for full United Nations membership. “Hamas condemns the American veto at the Security Council of the draft resolution granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations,” the Gaza Strip rulers said in a statement, which comes amid growing international concern over the toll inflicted by the war in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Modi Damoh rally | PM takes dig at Pakistan, says a country supplying ‘aatank‘ is struggling for ‘aata‘ now

Taking a dig at Pakistan without naming it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 said a country which was a supplier of ‘aatank‘ (terror) is struggling for ‘aata‘ (flour) these days. Addressing an election rally at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, he said India, which once bought most of its arms from overseas, was now exporting high-tech weapons to other countries, and referred to providing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

G7 Foreign Ministers’ communique warns of new sanctions on Iran and urges de-escalation

Group of Seven Foreign Ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on April 19 for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of Ministers of industrialised countries, said the agenda of the three-day meeting was changed on April 19 to address the latest developments.

Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

We had previously reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film, tentatively called L360, is set to be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. Today, popular actor and dancer Shobana has announced that she has joined the cast of the film, reuniting with Mohanlal after 20 years.