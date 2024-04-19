Manipur Lok Sabha elections | Violence breaks out in Inner Manipur constituency on polling day

April 19, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Despite stringent security arrangements, violence marred voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur constituency on April 19.

Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment. Three people are reportedly injured, prompting authorities to swiftly reinforce security measures in the area.

Vandalism has also been reported at a polling station under Thongju Assembly seat in Imphal East district.

Manipur records over 12.6% turnout till 9 a.m.

Around 12.6% of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 9 a.m. on Friday. Inner Manipur constituency recorded 13. 82% polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur is 11. 57% in the first two hours of voting.