GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Manipur Lok Sabha elections | Violence breaks out in Inner Manipur constituency on polling day

Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment. Three people are reportedly injured, prompting authorities to swiftly reinforce security measures in the area.

April 19, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment in Manipur on April 19, 2024.

Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment in Manipur on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Despite stringent security arrangements, violence marred voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur constituency on April 19.

Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment. Three people are reportedly injured, prompting authorities to swiftly reinforce security measures in the area.

Vandalism has also been reported at a polling station under Thongju Assembly seat in Imphal East district.

Violence reported in in Inner Manipur constituency

Manipur records over 12.6% turnout till 9 a.m.

Around 12.6% of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 9 a.m. on Friday. Inner Manipur constituency recorded 13. 82% polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur is 11. 57% in the first two hours of voting.

Related Topics

Manipur / General Elections 2024 / election / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.