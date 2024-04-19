GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G7 Foreign Ministers' communique warns of new sanctions on Iran and urges de-escalation

“The political objective is de-escalation,” Mr. Tajani said in a closing press conference

April 19, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Capri (Italy)

AP
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani holds a press conference at the end of the G7 foreign ministers meeting on Capri island, Italy, April 19, 2024.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani holds a press conference at the end of the G7 foreign ministers meeting on Capri island, Italy, April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Group of Seven Foreign Ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on April 19 for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of Ministers of industrialised countries, said the agenda of the three-day meeting was changed on April 19 to address the latest developments.

Early Friday, Iran fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones. They were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country last weekend.

Mr. Tajani didn't immediately address the incident, but said that G7 ministers condemned Iran's weekend attack on Israel and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

“The political objective is de-escalation,” Mr. Tajani said in a closing press conference.

