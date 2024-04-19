Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

April 19, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

We had previously reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film, tentatively called L360, is set to be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. Today, popular actor and dancer Shobana has announced that she has joined the cast of the film, reuniting with Mohanlal after 20 years.

One of the most iconic pairs in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Shobana have starred alongside each other in over 50 films. The combination that started with 1985’s Avidathepole Ivideyum, the duo have acted in several landmark titles such as Nadodikkattu (1987), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Manichithrathazhu (1993), Thenmavin Kombathu (1994), Minnaram (1994), Pavithram (1994), and so on.

They were last seen together in 2004’s Mambazhakkalam. Notably, Shobana also appeared in an extended cameo in Mohanlal’s 2009 film Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.

Taking to Instagram, Shobana expressed her excitement about joining the project. “This is Lalji’s 360th film and I would like to wish him the best. But this is also our 56th film together, and so, I am super excited and I wish him all the best,” said Shobana in the video.

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, L360 is set to begin shooting soon. The film is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media banner. Other details regarding the project are unknown at the moment

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. In March, Tharun had announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.