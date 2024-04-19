GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Africans attack Bengaluru police to rescue suspected drug-dealer in Rajanakunte

Four police personnel sustained minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru

April 19, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru police headquarters.

Bengaluru police headquarters. | Photo Credit: File photo

A group of Africans allegedly assaulted sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police, who were in the process of arresting one of them for drug peddling, and also local police personnel who came to rescue their colleagues at Mavallipura, near Rajanukunte on the outskirts of the city, on the night of April 18. 

Four police personnel sustained minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

All the Africans are on the run. Rajanukunte police have registered a case.

Sleuths from the anti-narcotics wing of the CCB, Bengaluru had arrested an African from Bagalagunte on April 6 and seized 4 kg of MDMA crystals from his house worth ₹4 crore. According to the police, the accused was buying MDMA crystals from Africa, got them delivered to Bengaluru, and used to sell them for ₹8,000 - ₹10,000 to his contacts in the city. On April 18, four CCB officials, led by Sumbramanya Swamy, the Investigation Officer (IO), went to Mavallipura to apprehend an associate of the person they had arrested on April 6. 

Mallikarjun Baladandi, SP, Bengaluru Rural district, said “Our team caught up with the suspect while he was on his way to his home in the village after having dinner at a restaurant nearby. They took him to his home to get hold of the drugs he had stashed away. When the police team entered the rented accommodation in Mavallipura, there was another person in the house. The duo ganged up and started assaulting the police team.

“In the melee, one of the Africans sent out a voice note on WhatsApp. Within no time, a gang of around 10 persons gathered. The police team was overpowered. The Africans hurled stones at the police. Though a Hoysala vehicle rushed to the spot, they were also attacked with stones. Our driver was injured. But they rescued the CCB team and left the spot.” 

As the police teams withdrew from the scene, the gang of Africans fled the village.

“We are searching for the Africans involved in the assault on our personnel. The house is owned by a person from Bihar who had given the premises on rent three months ago to two Africans without verifying their documents,” Mr. Baladandi said.

bengaluru / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

