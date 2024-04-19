Arvind Kejriwal being denied his medicines in jail as part of a larger conspiracy: Atishi

April 19, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

“It is possibly the first time in independent India’s history that a person in judicial custody is being stopped from taking medicine,” AAP leader Atishi said on April 19, a day after ED claimed in court is eating foods high in sugar, including mangoes and sweets, every day, despite having Type 2 diabetes, in order to raise his blood sugar level

“This is not a gangster or a terrorist, but a person who has been elected thrice by the people of Delhi as the Chief Minister,” Ms. Atishi said on April 19

Everyone is aware that Mr. Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for the past 30 years, she said, adding that the BJP-led Centre government and PM Modi is plotting something against the Delhi CM by not allowing him his medicines, insulin.

“Why are the Centre, Enforcement Directorate and Tihar [administration] opposing it? We heard of such things were done to inmates before Independence. This is a big conspiracy,” she said on Friday.

“Under which legal provision did the Tihar administration share [Kejriwal’s health-related information] with the Enforcement Directorate [ED]? The probe agency has only one job — to investigate money laundering. Did AAP mix cash in his rotis? Why were details shared with ED? Why did ED file these in court?” Ms. Atishi asked.

On Thursday, the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type-2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the ED of being a “subsidiary organisation of BJP”.

“It is a political tool of the BJP,” she alleged. Denying claims that Kejriwal was eating eggs during Navratras, the Delhi Cabinet minister said, “This is the BJP’s bundle of lies. Kejriwal had upma, uttapam and poha during Navratra.”

(With inputs from PTI)